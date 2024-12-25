Quiz Of The Year: How Well Do You Remember The Golf Year Of 2024?
We have 20 questions to test your recall on what went on in the golf world this year...
This golf quiz looks back on a year, in the men’s professional game at least, that seemed always to be played out against a background dominated by avarice and talk of money. After LIV Golf entered the field, offering huge amounts of money in an attempt to attract the best golf talent, the PGA Tour had responded in kind.
The winner of the FedEx Cup got a $25 million bonus. The player coming second got $12.5 million. Various ways were found to pour more money in to the pockets of the top players.
In December the PGA of America announced that they would be paying their golfers to play in the Ryder Cup, with $200,000 stipends confirmed and $300,000 charitable donations included.
On course, Scottie Scheffler dominated the men’s game, and Nelly Korda cut swathes through the women’s game. Rory McIlroy found yet another way to avoid adding to his Major tally, which has stuck at four for a long time now, and Bryson DeChambeau turned himself from villain to hero.
But how much can you remember of what went on in 2024 in the golfing world?
More golf quizzes:
- The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses
- Tricky Golf Rules
- Ryder Cup Players In 2023
- Every Men's Major Winner Whose First Name Begins With 'T'
- Every Male World No.1 Golfer From Europe
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Best After Christmas Golf Sales 2024 - big reductions on Qi10, Darkspeed and Ai Smoke clubs
Christmas gifting may have been and gone but there is still plenty of golf gear with reduced prices right now...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Golf’s Atypical Photo Shoot Exposes Traditions And Why Some Are Holding The Sport Back
Our women's editor, Alison Root, reflects on the challenges of mastering golf's rules and etiquette
By Alison Root Published
-
WHS Quiz! How Well Do You Understand The World Handicap System?
We have 15 questions to test your understanding of the WHS...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The 13 Golfers Who Made The Cut In All Four Men's Majors in 2024?
Two of them won Majors; one did not ever finish inside the top 25 and another's average finishing position was 48th – can you name them and the other nine?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Much Do You Know About Ben Hogan?
Ben Hogan was one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game. He was a brilliant swinger of the club and is an icon of the sport. How much do you know about him? Test yourself here…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Name Every Men's Major Winner Whose First Name Begins With 'T'
There are eighteen of them – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Male World No.1 Golfer From Europe?
Since the Official World Golf Ranking was launched in 1986, ten European golfers have been named World No.1 – can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Golf In The Roaring 20s – How Much Do You Know About Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones?
Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones were the standout star golfers of the 1920s. How much do you know about their golfing careers? Test yourself with this quiz
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every American Golfer To Win The Open Championship?
In 152 instalments of The Open Championship, 47 have been won by players from the USA and there have been 32 American champions. Can you name them?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Name The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses
Two-fifths of the world's courses are in the USA, and half of these are concentrated in 10 states. Can you name these 10 states?
By Roderick Easdale Published