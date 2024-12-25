Quiz Of The Year: How Well Do You Remember The Golf Year Of 2024?

We have 20 questions to test your recall on what went on in the golf world this year...

This golf quiz looks back on a year, in the men’s professional game at least, that seemed always to be played out against a background dominated by avarice and talk of money. After LIV Golf entered the field, offering huge amounts of money in an attempt to attract the best golf talent, the PGA Tour had responded in kind.

The winner of the FedEx Cup got a $25 million bonus. The player coming second got $12.5 million. Various ways were found to pour more money in to the pockets of the top players.

In December the PGA of America announced that they would be paying their golfers to play in the Ryder Cup, with $200,000 stipends confirmed and $300,000 charitable donations included.

On course, Scottie Scheffler dominated the men’s game, and Nelly Korda cut swathes through the women’s game. Rory McIlroy found yet another way to avoid adding to his Major tally, which has stuck at four for a long time now, and Bryson DeChambeau turned himself from villain to hero.

But how much can you remember of what went on in 2024 in the golfing world?

