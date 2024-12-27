Golf Rules Quiz! Adjusting Clubs, Raking Footprints And Improving Lies

When it comes to the Rules of Golf, most competent amateurs think they know what to do in the majority of situations that arise on the golf course. You probably think so too… But do you know exactly what to do? How to take a drop, when you’re entitled to free relief, when a penalty has occurred? Knowing the Rules is seriously important at all levels of golf. Not only so you can avoid incurring penalty shots unnecessarily, but also so you can perhaps use the Rules to your advantage – It can occasionally happen!

The top professionals are lucky enough to almost always have a qualified Rules official on hand if they encounter a scenario in which they’re uncertain on how to proceed. We amateurs don’t have that luxury so it’s even more crucial that we have a good grasp of what do to when we find our ball in an unusual spot, or when we encounter an obstacle or ground condition that makes it difficult to play a normal shot.

In this quiz, we’re going to see how good your general knowledge is on the Rules. We’ll be testing you on, what to do when you’d like to change the loft of your driver midway through a round, what you can do if you find footprints in a bunker, free drops in fourball play and what you can do if your swing is obstructed by a bush. See how you get on.

