Golf Rules Quiz! Adjusting Clubs, Raking Footprints And Improving Lies
See how good your Rules of Golf knowledge is and whether you would follow the correct procedure in these scenarios...
When it comes to the Rules of Golf, most competent amateurs think they know what to do in the majority of situations that arise on the golf course. You probably think so too… But do you know exactly what to do? How to take a drop, when you’re entitled to free relief, when a penalty has occurred? Knowing the Rules is seriously important at all levels of golf. Not only so you can avoid incurring penalty shots unnecessarily, but also so you can perhaps use the Rules to your advantage – It can occasionally happen!
The top professionals are lucky enough to almost always have a qualified Rules official on hand if they encounter a scenario in which they’re uncertain on how to proceed. We amateurs don’t have that luxury so it’s even more crucial that we have a good grasp of what do to when we find our ball in an unusual spot, or when we encounter an obstacle or ground condition that makes it difficult to play a normal shot.
In this quiz, we’re going to see how good your general knowledge is on the Rules. We’ll be testing you on, what to do when you’d like to change the loft of your driver midway through a round, what you can do if you find footprints in a bunker, free drops in fourball play and what you can do if your swing is obstructed by a bush. See how you get on.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
'There Could Have Been Another 10 Nominees' - But Who Stood Out As Golf's Amateur Of The Year?
There have been plenty of incredible amateur performances in 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team debate who deserves the Amateur of the Year accolade
By Matt Cradock Published
Quiz! Can You Name The Top 10 Countries Which Have The Most Golfers?
According to the National Golf Foundation, golf is now played in 206 out of the 251 countries and territories in the world. But which countries have the most golfers?
By Roderick Easdale Published
Golf Rules Quiz! Building A Stance, Sprinkler Heads and GUR
Golf Monthly offers up another multiple-choice quiz on the Rules of Golf. How much do you know about free drops and putting green repair work? Give it a try…
By Fergus Bisset Published
Golf Rules Quiz! Damaged Balls, Staked Trees And Out of Bounds
See how you get on in this multiple-choice Golf Rules quiz. We test your knowledge on a variety of scenarios that you might encounter on the golf course
By Fergus Bisset Published
Golf Rules Quiz: What Do You Know About Relief From Bridges, Moving Leaves And Using Rangefinders?
Whether you think you know all there is to know about the rules of golf, or you just want to learn something new, why not try out our November 2024 issue quiz?
By Barry Plummer Published
Golf Rules Quiz! How Would You Deal With These 4 On-Course Scenarios?
Many amateur golfers think they have a solid grasp of the rules, but would you know what to do when faced with four specific rule infringements on the course?
By Barry Plummer Published