Quiz! How Much Do You Know About Ben Hogan?
Ben Hogan was one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game. He was a brilliant swinger of the club and is an icon of the sport. How much do you know about him? Test yourself here…
Ben Hogan is renowned as one of the purest swingers of the golf club of all time. He was a supremely consistent player and consummate ball striker.
Although “The Hawk,” as he was known, turned professional in 1930, he didn’t enjoy immediate success and spent the first decade of his pro career working at the club level. It wasn’t until 1940 that he started to win as an individual. But after he claimed his first victory, the floodgates opened. He won four times in 1940, five in 1941 then six in 1942. After the Second World War, he really started to dominate. He won an amazing 13 times in 1946.
Hogan enjoyed a great rivalry with fellow Americans Sam Snead and Byron Nelson. The three players dominated professional golf through the 1940s.
Hogan continued to play and to win into the late 1950s but then injury started to take its toll and his competitive schedule became more limited through the 1960s. He continued to play in the majors though and enjoyed a last hurrah in the 1967 Masters when he fired a 30 on the back nine in the third round to put himself right in contention.
Hogan was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974 and received a string of honours and distinctions including the Bob Jones award in 1976. At Augusta National, the Hogan Bridge leads to the green on the iconic 12th hole.
Ben Hogan died in 1997.
Take our Ben Hogan quiz:
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
