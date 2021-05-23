Lefty is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats but how many major championships has he won?

How many majors has Phil Mickelson won?

Phil Mickelson is one of golf’s all-time greats and truly cemented his status in the game at the 2021 PGA Championship, becoming the oldest major champion in the history of the sport at the age of 50.

Once hailed as the best player never to have won one of golf’s ‘big four’ events after a number of near-misses, the left-hander finally got over the line in 2004 when he won the Masters by a single shot from Ernie Els, producing one of the most famous final-green celebrations of all time.

From there, his performances went from strength to strength and he has since added a further five major titles to join an elite group that includes legends Lee Trevino and Nick Faldo.

After winning the first major of the year in 2004, Mickelson very nearly completed the second leg of the calendar grand slam at the US Open, losing out to Retief Goosen in a titanic battle at Shinnecock Hills.

However, the man from California would pick up his second major the following year, winning the 2005 PGA Championship at Baltusrol by one shot from Thomas Bjorn and Steve Elkington.

Mickelson then made it three majors in three seasons when he picked up his second win at Augusta, this time thwarting South Africa’s Tim Clark by two strokes. After presenting Tiger Woods with the Green Jacket in 2005, Woods had to return the favour at the 2006 edition of the tournament’s unique closing ceremony.

It would be four years before lefty added to his major haul, overturning a one-shot deficit to Lee Westwood on Sunday to claim a third Green Jacket at the 2010 Masters.

Related: Mickelson holes incredible shot from the sand at PGA Championship

Mickelson then came from five shots behind to claim victory at the 2013 Open Championship thanks to a brilliant final-round 66 over the treacherous Muirfield links in Edinburgh.

That looked like being that as far as the majors were concerned as he approached and breached the age threshold to play on the Seniors Tour, but Mickelson showed he had more tricks up his sleeve at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Not only did he overcome one of the strongest fields ever assembled, but he did it over the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island – the longest course in major championship history.

Only 11 people in the history of the game have won more majors than Mickelson, with Jack Nicklaus holding a record 18.

However, agonisingly for the charismatic left-hander, he has yet to complete the career grand slam, registering six runner-up finishes in the US Open.

Mickelson’s major wins in full:

2004 Masters at Augusta National (-9)

2005 PGA Championship at Baltusrol (-4)

2006 Masters at Augusta National (-7)

2010 Masters at Augusta National (-16)

2013 Open Championship at Muirfield (-3)

2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island (-6)