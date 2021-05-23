Lefty produced this moment of magic during the final round of the PGA Championship

WATCH: Mickelson Holes Incredible Shot From The Sand At PGA

Phil Mickelson produced a moment of magic on the fifth hole during the final round of this year’s PGA Championship.

Leading by one but teeing off second after an untidy bogey on the third hole, lefty’s pushed tee shot ended up in the waste area and had him on the back foot to playing partner Brooks Koepka, who safely found the heart of the green on the 207-yard par-3.

However, in true Mickelson style, the short game wizard holed the 50-foot shot from the sand, much to the delight of the South Carolina crowd who let out one of the loudest roars of the week.

Check out the shot below:

The birdie got Mickelson to seven-under and after Koepka missed his birdie putt, opened up a two-shot advantage as he looks to become the oldest major champion in history.

Worth another look? Absolutely. Here’s another angle of that incredible shot:

Should Mickelson go on to win, he will join Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino as a six-time major champion and also lift the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time, having previously won the PGA Championship in 2005.

Phil the Thrill attributes his improved showing this week to the extra focus he’s had thanks to a regime of meditating and playing up to 45 holes a day to enable him to compete with the cream of the crop of the men’s game.

And it certainly appears to be working as the man from California has rolled back the years, producing rounds of 70, 69 and 70 to begin the all-important final round in sole possession of the lead.

Such has been the test at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course that three of the top four players in the world all missed the cut.