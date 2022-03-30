Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Francesco Molinari’s Caddie?

The Italian professional Francesco Molinari has gone up and down the world rankings over the past few years showing glimpses of form before slipping again. This may be down to a lot of change in his life, for example he moved to the United States in 2020. Additionally his caddie situation has changed a few times as well...

Who Is Francesco Molinari’s Caddie?

At the moment Molinari has Spaniard Pello Iguaran on the bag. The pair had a phenomenal 2018 together with three victories including major glory at Carnoustie as well as two second place finishes. He also caddied for him during the 2018 Ryder Cup too where the pair went undefeated.

Iguaran's main contribution to the Open success of Molinari was to keep him calm and composed in the last round.

"Putting was the key to this tournament victory, it was very consistent in times of great pressure, and with the wind, we opted to play short from the tee to avoid the bunkers and it was difficult to leave it close," he said.

Molinari and Fylcher at the 2021 Masters (Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

However this changed in 2021 as Molinari had Mark Fulcher on the bag.

Back then, Molinari took to Twitter to announce the ending of the Molinari-Iguaran partnership, saying; “It’s been nearly four seasons of incredible emotions and really productive work, but unfortunately relationships sometimes come to an end, even if it’s not what we wish for. Pello will always be a member of my team and more importantly my family. He’s one of the most hardworking, loyal, positive, reflective people I’ve come across during my career."

Fulcher brought immense experience to the bag as he caddied for Justin Rose for 11 odd years. Fulcher stopped working with Rose briefly because of heart surgery and then they split permanently with Fulcher saying he was going to focus on his health and well-being. We are unsure why Molinari and Fulcher stopped working together and when, but right now the Iguaran partnership appears to be permanent.