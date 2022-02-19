Who Is Francesco Molinari's Wife?

Francesco Molinari is one of Italy's most successful ever golfers, with victories at the Open Championship, WGC-HSBC Champions, BMW PGA Championship and the Race to Dubai. Molinari also went undefeated at the 2018 Ryder Cup, becoming the first player to ever secure five wins out of five.

Throughout his many, many successes, Molinari has had one individual by his side, with the Italian marrying his wife, Valentina, in 2007. Get to know her a little better in the piece below.

Francesco and Valentina at the 2018 Ryder Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being married since 2007, Molinari claims that Valentia plays a huge part in his golf. Speaking after his Open victory for example, the Italian acknowledged just how important his wife was to his game, stating: "Big credit to my wife who watches me all the time. I don't know how she does it. I couldn't do it."

Valentina and Francesco, who were both born in Italy, married back in their homeland before they moved to England where they currently reside.

Valentina has an MBA in London from the European Business MBSC and used to regularly travel with Francesco around the world, being spotted at the 2018 DP World Tour Championship where Francesco secured the Race to Dubai title

Together, the couple have two children, Tommaso and Emma. Because of this, Valentina is unable to travel to many events. As a result, the couple rely on Skype, with Molinari stating: "We're fortunate enough to live in an age when technology has made the world so much smaller and keep my flight costs down."

He continued by saying: "It’s hard to stay away. A week is not so bad, but two or three weeks are a tough slog and that’s just for me. My wife used to travel quite a lot with me, but that’s another thing that has changed. As much as you want to have your family around you at all times, we’ve realised that it’s not the best for everyone.”