Dustin Johnson is one of golf’s biggest stars: a two-time Major Champion with 24 PGA Tour victories, including six World Golf Championships.

The American is arguably one of the best ball strikers the game has ever seen, but who are the key people that have helped Johnson gain world domination in the game?

Who Is Dustin Johnson’s Coach?

Although Johnson has a history working with instructor Allen Terrell, his primary coach since 2014 has been Claude Harmon III; son to one of the most famous golf coaches, Butch Harmon. Butch has also worked with DJ sporadically too.

However, Johnson and Harmon III briefly split in June 2019, after Harmon was surprised to see Johnson choosing Terrell to coach him at the PGA Championship.

Only five months later though, Johnson and Harmon were back together.

Since then, the American has had five wins worldwide, including the FedEx Cup and his second Major; The Masters.

Harmon told TCPalm.com: “DJ has a unique ability not to let things bother him. He never thinks about what’s happened in the past. If you could design a golfer, you’d design a golfer like him.”

In November, Johnson won the Masters in devastating fashion, shooting a tournament record 20-under-par. In the process, history was made for Harmon as he joined his father as one of the few coaches to have worked with players as they won each of the four major championships.

Commenting on the win, Harmon said: “What I saw last week was the result of five years of hard work. He’s a complete player now.

“He drives the s— out of it. His iron game is underrated. He’s done so much with his wedge game and short game. And he and A.J. [his caddy] are one of the best—if not the best—on tour in how they work together, make decisions and read greens.”

It isn’t just Harmon who has had a big influence on the American’s game.

Growing up, Johnson’s dad was actually a golf professional: “My dad would answer my questions when I asked them, but by and large he let me find my own way.

“I’m glad he did, because I am firm believer in individuality. Everyone is different. For me, the best way to improve is to figure out your own golf swing and then work out what works best for it. This is something I’ve done throughout my career.” Johnson said.

Another important individual is long-time swing coach and friend, Allen Terrell.

In the early 2000s, Terrell was the men’s golf coach at Coastal Carolina and, thanks to a call from Johnson’s grandmother, the two started to work together.

“For a coach: watching a kid you know have a family, be a great father, be successful at what they love to do . . . you couldn’t really ask for anything more,” he says.

Terrell is currently Vice President of the Dustin Johnson Foundation, as well as the Director of Coaching at the Dustin Johnson Golf School and still works with Johnson on a regular basis.

