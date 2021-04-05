Austin Johnson is Dustin's younger brother and his caddie

Who Is Dustin Johnson’s Caddie?

Dustin has been with his current caddie since 2013, but who is he? Meet Austin Johnson below.

DJ’s caddie is his brother Austin and the pair have been together since late 2013.

Austin graduated from the College of Charleston in 2013 and was considering a career in pharmaceutical sales before he got the call from his brother.

Team Johnson was formed late in 2013 after Dustin’s previous caddie, Bobby Brown, couldn’t travel to Australia for the Perth International due to birth of his child.

Brown had been Johnson’s caddie since mid-2008, which was the American’s rookie season on the PGA Tour, and they shared four victories together including two AT&T National Pro-Am titles and the 2010 BMW Championship.

Dustin also had Joe LaCava on the bag for a bit but this was not a long-term partnership.

Following a solid finish in Perth, Austin was asked to caddie for his brother again at the WGC-HSBC tournament in Shanghai, which Dustin ended up winning by three shots from nearest challenger Ian Poulter.

Since then the Johnson partnership has not looked back.

“You travel with your caddie, eat with your caddie, spend all day with your caddie,” Dustin says. “It needs to be someone you like, someone you trust.

“I’m never gonna have with anyone else what I have with him.”

Since making his brother his full time caddie, Dustin and Austin have won 17 PGA Tour tournaments together including DJ’s first major at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont, and his second at the 2020 Masters.

The former victory led to Austin being crowned PGA Tour Caddie of the Year for 2016.

