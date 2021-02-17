The Titleist TSi1 and TSi4 drivers launched today as well as the TSi1 fairway wood should allow even more golfers to benefit from Titleist's new technologies

Titleist TSi1 and TSi4 Drivers Launched

As impressive as the Titleist TSi2 and Titleist TSi3 driver are, they won’t be fully optimisable for every golfer. Which is why the range has today been expanded with the launch of two new models aiming to cater for every player type.

The Titleist TSi1, similar to what we saw with the previous TS1 driver, is the lightweight option engineered for the moderate (less than 90 mph) swing speed player seeking increased club and ball speed with control off the tee.

The 460cc TSi1 is almost 40g lighter than standard drivers. It is high launching with mid spin and is the most draw-biased Titleist driver available through its CG positioning. By reshaping the head, engineers were able to move the CG closer to the centre of the face, which results in more ball speed versus the outgoing TS1.

Another option golfers can soon choose is the Titleist TSi4 driver, which is already in the bag of Adam Scott and engineered to be a high-speed, ultra-low spin design.

The TSi4’s Centre of Gravity (CG) is the lowest in the TSi family of drivers and it is also the most forward. That allows the driver to deliver less dynamic loft and less spin at impact, providing low spin.

A higher MOI versus TS4 also contributes to a higher launch, overall trajectory, and produces more distance for that target player. At 430cc, with a very classic, small pear-shaped profile and improved sound and feel, the TSi4 is also the most workable of all TSi drivers.

Both new drivers features the ATI 425 Aerospace Titanium Face, initially developed for ballistic armour applications and has since been used in many aerospace and commercial aircraft solutions, including jet engines and NASA’s Phoenix Mars Lander. Titleist is the only company in golf that uses this material.

Titleist is also launching a lightweight TSi1 fairway wood for the first time alongside the driver.

It is almost 50 grams lighter than standard fairway metals, accomplished by taking 10 grams of weight out of the head while maintaining the MOI at the same level as the TSi2 fairways.

This is from the CG depth being positioned further back, which contributes to higher launch. Like the driver, lightening up the overall weight for fairway metals delivers the club speed, brings more ball speed, and gives that player a lot more playability and consistency.

“With the new TSi1 driver, we focused on how to deliver even more speed than we did with the original TS1 for that player,” said Stephanie Luttrell, Titleist Director of Metalwood Development.

“Not only does it deliver incredible trajectory, but it also maximises the ball speed. And with its lightweight configuration, all those golfers are going to experience greater consistency, as well as maximising their club speed.”

The new Titleist TSi1 and TSi4 drivers plus the TSi1 fairway metals will be available for pre-sale now and on sale from March 15th with the following RRPs: drivers £519, fairways £279.