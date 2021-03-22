Take a look inside the bag of Australian journeyman Matt Jones.

Matt Jones What’s In The Bag?

After turning professional all the way back in 2001, Australian Matt Jones managed to graft his way onto the PGA Tour in 2008 and since then has been solidly plying his trade. A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Jones has also won the Australian Open twice, making him one of only 14 players to do so.

What clubs does he currently use as a professional though? Let’s take a look.

Jones is a Titleist staff player and nearly has a full bag of clubs from the brand.

He starts with a Titleist TSi2 driver which is interesting because many Tour professionals put the Titleist TSi3 in. We can assume that because the TSi2 offers slightly more forgiveness, Jones likes to have a little more help when it comes to the driver.

He does however put the TSi3 in the bag for his three-wood. His woods have 10 and 16.5 degrees of loft respectively.

His longest iron in the bag is the sole club not made by Titleist. It is a Mizuno MP Fli-Hi and it acts as his two-iron.

The rest of his irons are a slightly older model from Titleist, the 712MB’s. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Moving on to the wedges, Jones has a couple of Titleist Vokey SM7’s with 51 and 56 degrees of loft. He then uses a Titleist Vokey SM8 which is bent to 60 degrees.

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype which has a black finish as you can see above. He also uses a Pro V1x golf ball and wears FootJoy shoes and apparel.

Driver: Titleist TSi2 (10 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Dual TiNi 80 TX shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP Fli-Hi (2), Titleist 712MB (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52-08F at 51, 56-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (58-08M at 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: FootJoy

Shoes: FootJoy