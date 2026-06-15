The Five Things That Impressed Me Most At My First International Series Event
Fergus Bisset reflects on a memorable week in Morocco for the International Series event at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
It’s been a superb week here in Morocco for the International Series event at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. I have thoroughly enjoyed myself. I’m a cynical sort but immediately after typing that preceding sentence and reading it back, I realised it was true.
In fact, this has been one of the very best golf tournaments I’ve ever had the pleasure of attending. There’s been a brilliant atmosphere through the week and a general sense that everybody is doing something positive and having a good time. That’s a nice environment to be in and around.
It was a thrilling competitive spectacle with Bubba back to his (near) best and coming oh so close to stepping back into the winners’ circle. He was only beaten by brilliance from Taichi Kho of Hong Kong.
These are the five things that have impressed me most at my first International Series event.
The Standard of Play
It’s high. Obviously, you have some very experienced players in the field -major champions like Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia. But the general standard is exceptional. Watching any of the players on this challenging course, my (slightly) trained eye doesn’t discern a difference between them and the best on the PGA and DP World Tours.
I’ve seen some golfers out there this week who I think have the potential to secure a big win at the very highest level. Travis Smyth looks to me to have the “x factor.” He has a complete game, and he swings the club beautifully.
Others who I think play at the very highest level include Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand, also Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho (the eventual champion). Those are all players I wouldn’t be surprised to see winning a major.
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The Spectator Experience
It’s brilliant to watch golf of such quality. But what really makes it special is the fact you have such access as a spectator at this event. You can get right up close on the putting green and practice ground.
Then, on the course, although there are ropes, they are generous and there are always good vantage points around tees and greens to see everything.
I followed Bubba Watson for a round and saw every single shot as if I was inside the ropes (I wasn’t. I promise.)
The Level of Organisation
I’ve been fortunate in years gone by to have attended a number of Asia Pacific Amateur Championships and Latin America Amateur Championships. I’ve always said that, as they are co-organised by The R&A, The Masters and (with the Latin America) the USGA too, they are the best run tournaments in world golf – small but perfectly formed.
Well, the International Series comes pretty close. The team putting this together are phenomenal and they do a thoroughly superb job. Everything is planned and functions smoothly. Transport, timings, the media centre, scoring, food… everything is spot on.
The Quality of the Course
The Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam is one of the best championship golf courses I’ve ever seen. It’s a brilliant challenge and it’s in immaculate condition.
Two things I love about the Robert Trent Jones design, particularly for tournament golf – First, it’s tree lined and shaped on every hole so it really suits the shot maker. That means it identifies the most skilful golfers.
Second – the green complexes are amazing. They are hugely undulating with multiple pin options, either punishing or generous. It’s just a great test and the players seem to love it.
The Camaraderie
These guys are competing with one another and they, of course, are trying to beat the hell out of the opposition. But that doesn’t prevent them being pals.
I’ve loved seeing the camaraderie between the players this week. They all travel together, eat together, face the challenges of being a touring professional golfer together. That’s refreshing to see.
There’s also a great rapport between the tournament staff and the players. They all know each other well and share the experiences of travelling the world with the International Series.
I have loved every minute of my first International Series tournament and I very much hope I will have the chance to attend more of them in future.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
Fergus is also a level-three qualified Rules official and referee.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
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