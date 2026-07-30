The 3 Golf Club Design Innovations You Can’t Ignore In 2026

Earlier this year, we gave you ‘Editor’s Choice 2026’, 120 of the most game-changing products on the market selected by our expert panel.

Now, after allowing Kick Point co host Joe Ferguson a couple of days to think it over, we give you the ‘3 most innovative golf clubs of 2026’.

This was a tough one, with an honorable mention for the Under Armour Drive Pro Clone shoes, which admittedly isn't a club but has been a game-changer this year, as well as TaylorMade’s new face design on the Qi4D driver.

If you want to listen to the discussion in full, we thoroughly recommend watching the episode below.

Right, in no particular order…

WATCH: Joe from Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show talks through his top three golf innovations of 2026 (from 08:15)

1. 3D Printing

(Image credit: Cobra)

Joe can talk for hours about 3D printing. Earlier this year, you may have caught him purring over Cobra’s 3DP Series.