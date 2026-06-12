Five Lesser-Known Players I Watched At International Series Morocco Who Are Destined For Success

One of the great things about watching golf live is that you can choose who you see. On the TV, you’re largely at the mercy of the broadcasters when it comes to the players you watch compiling their scores.

When I’m at an event, one of my favourite things to do is to walk out to a point on the course with no intention of following anyone in particular. I like to just pick up a group for a hole or two and see what happens.

In doing that you end up seeing some great stuff from lesser known golfers and you often see someone who then goes on to achieve greater things in the game… It’s fun to say – ‘I saw them before they were famous!’

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My best story about that was at the Carnoustie Open of 2007. I went out on a practice day and spotted fellow northeast Scot Richie Ramsay on the 5th green. I stopped to watch him hit some chips. Also in his group was Nick Faldo – he’s pretty well known (this story isn’t about him!) And, there was this loping, floppy-haired youth in a brightly multicoloured Galvin Green jacket.

I hadn’t seen him play before, but I had seen a picture – it was an 18-year-old called Rory McIlroy.

‘Let’s see if he can play’ I thought. Well, one full shot later, I very much knew he could.

The three stood up on the par-5 6th, “Hogan’s Alley”. Ramsay drove short of the bunkers on the right, so did Faldo. All good. Then this little scamp bounced onto the tee and hit an absolute bomb. He was fully 75 yards past the other two, straight down the middle of the alley…. The galleries let out a collective “Wow”.

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Anyway, that was when I first saw Rory hit a shot. Back to the International Series Morocco. I’ve been out trying to find a new Rory – I don’t think I have yet… He’s fairly difficult to match. But I have seen some excellent young players, and these are the five who caught my eye.

Grant Haefner

Grant Haefner (Image credit: Asian Tour)

The 28-year-old American is currently six-under. He looks like someone I should have heard of. If that makes sense… OK, maybe it doesn’t… He looks like a top player. Better?

He has the relaxed on-course attitude of someone who is confident in their own level of play. His looks pretty good to me. I particularly like the way he flights his short irons. He looks to have great control over them.

I’m surprised he’s not ranked higher. Perhaps he’ll be a late developer.

Taichi Kho

Taichi Kho (Image credit: Asian Tour)

Hailing from Hong Kong, this 27-year-old was a runner-up in the 2021 Asia Pacific Amateur Championship. He was Asian Tour rookie of the year in 2023.

He looks to have a complete game. He’s certainly doing pretty much everything right so far this week. He through two rounds on nine-under. Just two off the lead.

He hits it miles (they all do but he seems to have a good deal of power). He’s averaged 315 yards from the tee in the first 36 holes. He also looks to have a calm and composed demeanour… Although I’ve been watching him while he’s been playing well of course!

Dominic Foos

Dom Foos (Image credit: Asian Tour)

I’ve got to give the Golf Monthly diarist a mention here. He’s not unknown of course; he’s been giving us updates from the International Series through 2026.

But the German is not quite as well-known as he ought to be for his golf. He’s won a couple of times, and he has an excellent technical game. He’s also highly disciplined and focused. I think Dom has a big win in him this year.

James Leow

James Leow (Image credit: Asian Tour)

The Singaporean looked deadly on the greens to me. That was why I singled him out in this piece. I just felt he looked like he would hole everything he stood up to.

I’m not sure he’s the longest hitter but he could work on that – look at what Matt Fitzpatrick did!

I just liked the way he went about his business when I followed him yesterday. He shot three-under and he made it look incredibly easy.

Michael La Sasso

Michael La Sasso (Image credit: Asian Tour)

The 22-year-old American is a little better known. He’s been playing on LIV Golf since turning pro this January. He was a standout in college golf and he looks insanely talented.

His scoring hasn’t quite been there this week but he hits it beautifully and looks full of confidence. I think he, of all those mentioned here, is most likely to hit the very big time.