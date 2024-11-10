Treasure Island - We Discover One Of Planet Golf’s Finest Holiday Destinations

While Mark Twain is often misquoted as saying “Golf is a good walk spoiled”, what he almost certainly did say was that "you gather the idea that Mauritius was created first, and then heaven; and that heaven was copied after Mauritius." And he’s right. This is a sumptuously gorgeous island, even without its dozen and more lovely courses. Most of the golf is dotted along the beautiful, jagged coastline, although the oldest club is a few miles inland at Vacoas, the historic Gymkhana Club.

The course fits perfectly onto its idyllic island setting (Image credit: Ile Aux Cerfs Golf Club)

Probably the real star of the show is one of the most photogenic courses in the world, the amazing Ile Aux Cerfs at Le Touessrok. It perfectly fits on a tropical island, and can only be reached by a short, gentle boat ride from the adjacent hotel over the clear waters of a shallow lagoon. Bernhard Langer , who was also responsible for the excellent course recently upgraded and rebranded as Jameson Golf Links at the Portmarnock Resort, designed this fantasy island course just over two decades ago. And while it’s certainly demanding, it’s also exhilarating and spectacular. On many shots there is the need to carry the ball over sea, swamp or lagoon, and it is kept in fine condition with every hole separate, framed by trees, shrubs and water.

The newest course on Mauritius, La Reserve at the Heritage Club (Image credit: Nick Reinis-Keightley)

On the south coast, the Heritage Club at Domaine de Bel Ombre is home to two superb and very different courses. The Chateau offers fine views in every direction, including over the neighbouring Valriche Nature Reserve where you may catch glimpses of all manner of interesting wildlife. The design takes full advantage of the two rivers that run across the property and there are several lakes which come into play offering plenty of risk and reward.

Its newer offering, La Réserve, is a collaboration between the original architect, Peter Matkovich, and former Open Champion, Louis Oosthuizen. Enjoying a more elevated setting, there are sea views from every hole and the course is packed with drama, risk and reward. Elsewhere, there are several further lovely courses such as Avalon and Tamarina, making Mauritius a wonderful location for an exotic golfing holiday.

Anahita

Several holes at Anahita run right along or up to the shore, including this, the par-5 fourth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Par 72 - 6,656 yards

Set along the shoreline by the sparkling waters that are home to Ile aux Cerfs, Anahita was designed in 2008 by 4-time Major champion, Ernie Els. While it stretches to an enormous 7,500 yards from the back tees, the Big Easy has provided plenty of alternatives to cater for golfers with less DeChambeau-esque powers.

The short seventeenth at Anahita is on a headland jutting out into the lagoon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Running over an old sugar plantation, there are tough, deep bunkers as well as a number of natural streams and a drystone wall. There are six beauties that run right along the palm-fringed shore, with the closing trio, one of each par, providing a very dramatic sting in the tail.

Belle Mare Plage

Looking back from beyond the green on the par-3 third hole of the Legend Course at Belle Mare Plage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Legend - Par 72, 6,579 yards

Links - Par 71, 6,500 yards

There are two exotic, lush courses at Belle Mare Plage with the Legend designed 30 years ago by South African Hugh Baiocchi. The course runs through an old deer reserve where they are still frequently seen, and water is a constant challenge.

The penultimate hole on the Legend Course plays over the lagoon (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is especially so at the signature 17th; a thrilling par 3 played across the lagoon to a very tricky green. The Links was designed by Peter Alliss and Rodney Wright in 2002 and is a touch more open at the same time as being a very enjoyable and different experience in its own right with water an intimidating but scenic distraction.

Paradis

The par-4 twelfth at Paradis with the mountains in the distance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Par 72, 6,478 yards

In the extreme south-west of the island, the striking Mourne Mountain peninsular is home to the delightful and very appropriately-named Paradis Hotel and Golf Course. The opening holes run behind the hotel and its equally appealing sister, the Dinarobin. The course has been regularly improved over the years, most recently with an eco-friendly watering system.

The pa-5 sixteenth at Paradis hugs the shore of the lagoon as it sweeps from left to right (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following holes played through fragrant bougainvillea and poinsettia, you reach more open golfing terrain where water takes over with lakes, ditches and the dreamy-looking lagoon that borders the superb long 16th. Both hotels offer spas, deep-sea fishing, and delicious, gourmet fine-dining as well as plenty of other holiday pursuits.