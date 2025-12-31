Diary Of A Secret Club Golfer: We Must Open Up Our Doors To Save Club Golf

The Secret Club Golfer believes more venues must open their clubhouses to the public in order to survive

a welcome open sign with the secret club golfer stamp
More clubs could consider opening to the public
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this country’s more prestigious golfing venues are flying high thanks to huge visitor incomes, lower-tier clubs not on the tourist trails are struggling to make ends meet. Second-level clubs must start thinking outside the box.

I was reading last week about the new clubhouse at Royal Dornoch. It cost them £13.9 million. Can you imagine your golf club having that amount of money at their disposal? I certainly can’t.

But then again, the rack rate green fee at my club isn’t £360, as it is at Royal Dornoch for 2026. The massive inflation of green fees, driven by the influx of American golfers to the premier golf venues in the UK since COVID has left many of our best-known courses with very healthy bank balances.

There’s an ever-increasing wealth gap in club golf because, on the flip side, facing constantly rising costs and, unable to attract the American market, normal golf clubs have been feeling the pinch. Many clubs in this country are sailing dangerously close to the wind.

Yes, it will require a constitutional change at many members’ clubs and an application for a different license. But that’s not beyond the wit of man and woman.

That seems patently obvious to me. Most clubhouses have tremendous potential to be run as successful restaurants. You have a dining room and bar ready to go, you have a lovely big car park and many clubs are close to towns and villages… Ideal!

Nick Bonfield and Sam De&#039;Ath talking at the bar in the golf clubhouse, holding their scorecards from their round of golf

Get some cash coming in over the bar!

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Members might complain they don’t like the place being too busy, but it’s better than not having the place at all if the money runs out. And in my mind, it’s better than having to stump up more each year in subs to plug the holes in a sinking ship.

Clubs must be proactive to find alternative income. Could the dining room be used for functions like weddings and funerals? Is there a space that could be used for exercise classes or as a meeting room?

Could you find space for gym equipment or a squash court even.

The average members’ club must change from the model that worked fine in the 20th century. It no longer works to make the clubhouse and other facilities for members and paying golfers only.

I say open it all up and start generating some cash! The Pilates instructor, families with troops of hungry kids, the funeral mourners and wedding bashers can start paying for the maintenance of the greens equipment and upkeep of the course…

It’s surely preferable than us members having to shell out hundreds more to cover those non-stop climbing costs.

Secret Club Golfer
Secret Club Golfer
Experienced Golf Club Member

Being a golf club member has many highs and lows. We all have opinions on hot topics like the general state of the game, dress codes, slow play and the World Handicap System, and so does the Secret Club Golfer. Documenting every aspect of golf club life, the Secret Club Golfer opines on the themes that dominate discussions on fairways and in clubhouses all around the world. The Secret Club Golfer is one of us.

