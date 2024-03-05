Taste Of The Masters Returns For 2024 - Here Is How You Can Buy Food From Augusta National
Unable to attend the Masters? Well why not bring the historic event to your own home with the official Hosting Kit from Augusta National
For any golf fan, the start of April is one of the most exciting times of the year! Not only is summer on its way, but the first men's Major of the season hits our television screens, with the world's elite heading to the stunning Augusta National and the Masters.
It is one of the most prestigious and most watched golf events of the year and, famously, the tournament is one of the hardest to attend as strict rules surround ticket applications. However, if you are one of the unfortunate individuals who can't attend the event in Georgia, don't despair, as you can now bring a taste of Augusta National into your front room with the Taste of the Masters Hosting Kits!
The Classics Kit by Taste of the Masters
Now $99.95
For 2024, the Classics Kit returns and caters for smaller groups who want a taste of the iconic event. This kit features pimento cheese, classic potato chips, chocolate MoonPies, souvenir cups and various hosting materials.
Large Hosting Kit by Taste of the Masters
Now $179.95
If the above doesn't fulfil your appetite, how about upgrading to the 'Large Hosting Kit', which features all of the above, as well as the egg salad and pork bar-b-que sandwich fillings, a host of snacks and various hosting materials. Both Kits include free shipping and can be delivered to your door.
When it comes to the Masters, not only is the tournament famed for the stunning backdrop, but also the various food and beverage offerings. Last year, our man on the ground, Michael Weston, tested each and every item Augusta National had to offer and, for 2024, you can too.
The Hosting Kits were introduced in 2020 and, for this year, they are back and better than ever. For 2024, there are two Kits available, and these are the Classic Kit and the Large Hosting Kit. Below, we have listed what comes in each, with both offering free shipping that can be delivered straight to your door.
Classic Kit (Serves 4-6)
- Pimento Cheese (24 oz.)
- Plain Potato Chips (6 Bags)
- Mini Chocolate MoonPies (6)
- Masters Branded Souvenir Cups (Sleeve of 12)
- Masters Coasters (Pack of 12)
- Masters Branded Wax Paper (Sleeve of 12 Sheets)
- Hosting Kit Materials (Printed Menu, Food Cards and Accessories)
- (Bread and buns not included)
Large Hosting Kit (Serves 12-14)
- Pimento Cheese (24 oz.)
- Pork Bar-B-Que (24 oz.)
- Egg Salad (24 oz.)
- Plain Potato Chips (6 Bags)
- Bar-B-Que Potato Chips (6 Bags)
- Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)
- Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn (6)
- Masters Branded Souvenir Cups (Sleeve of 25)
- Masters Coasters (Pack of 12)
- Masters Branded Wax Paper (Sleeve of 12 Sheets)
- Hosting Kit Materials (Printed Menu, Food Cards and Accessories)
- (Bread and buns not included)
Masters week begins Monday 8th April and concludes on Sunday 14th April, with the Kits being delivered during the big week and you can choose which date(s) you want them delivered. According to the official site, Taste of the Masters offers delivery Tuesday - Saturday between the 5th April and the 13th April.
In 2023, it was Jon Rahm who secured his first Green Jacket, with the Spaniard outlasting both Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four strokes. Going into this year's event, Rahm will be amongst the favourites again, with eyes also on Rory McIlroy as he goes in pursuit of a first Masters win that will complete the career Grand Slam.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
