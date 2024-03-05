Taste Of The Masters Returns For 2024 - Here Is How You Can Buy Food From Augusta National

For any golf fan, the start of April is one of the most exciting times of the year! Not only is summer on its way, but the first men's Major of the season hits our television screens, with the world's elite heading to the stunning Augusta National and the Masters.

It is one of the most prestigious and most watched golf events of the year and, famously, the tournament is one of the hardest to attend as strict rules surround ticket applications. However, if you are one of the unfortunate individuals who can't attend the event in Georgia, don't despair, as you can now bring a taste of Augusta National into your front room with the Taste of the Masters Hosting Kits!

The Classics Kit by Taste of the Masters

Now $99.95 For 2024, the Classics Kit returns and caters for smaller groups who want a taste of the iconic event. This kit features pimento cheese, classic potato chips, chocolate MoonPies, souvenir cups and various hosting materials.

Large Hosting Kit by Taste of the Masters

Now $179.95 If the above doesn't fulfil your appetite, how about upgrading to the 'Large Hosting Kit', which features all of the above, as well as the egg salad and pork bar-b-que sandwich fillings, a host of snacks and various hosting materials. Both Kits include free shipping and can be delivered to your door.

When it comes to the Masters, not only is the tournament famed for the stunning backdrop, but also the various food and beverage offerings. Last year, our man on the ground, Michael Weston, tested each and every item Augusta National had to offer and, for 2024, you can too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Masters week begins Monday 8th April and concludes on Sunday 14th April, with the Kits being delivered during the big week and you can choose which date(s) you want them delivered. According to the official site, Taste of the Masters offers delivery Tuesday - Saturday between the 5th April and the 13th April.

In 2023, it was Jon Rahm who secured his first Green Jacket, with the Spaniard outlasting both Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four strokes. Going into this year's event, Rahm will be amongst the favourites again, with eyes also on Rory McIlroy as he goes in pursuit of a first Masters win that will complete the career Grand Slam.

