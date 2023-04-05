Masters Food Favorites - What Makes Concessions Menu So Special?

Why do so many major sports venues and large events make such a hash of their food and drinks offerings? Anyone who’s attended a Premier League match will tell you that the one major bugbear about a day at the soccer is the food. Overpriced, just like their teams' strikers. Unimaginative, too.

This is not to single out soccer, but the substandard cheeseburger and soggy cardboard box containing a sorry fish and a few chips is pretty standard on a Saturday afternoon in the UK and at a lot of other sports venues around the world.

They do things differently at Augusta National – a lot differently. First of all, patrons (spectators) don’t face the prospect of doing $50 odd a day on food. To spend this amount of money on grub within the grounds of Augusta National is nigh on impossible. For example, the much-loved Egg Salad sandwich will set you back a mere $1.50, as will the equally loved Pimento Cheese. One-and-a-half dollars. In 2023. Incredible.

(Image credit: Future)

The famous Masters concession menu is wonderfully simple, as if it’s been designed by Gordon Ramsay. Nothing makes the fiery restaurateur's blood boil more than a complicated menu. Instead, what we have at The Masters is a small selection of sandwiches and refreshments which are loved and enjoyed by pretty much everyone who passes through the gates. Here's how we rate some of the bites available on the 2023 Masters concessions menu.

Masters Concessions Favorites Rated

Masters Club $3.0

No. It’s not toasted. Sliced ham, turkey and cheese on a hamburger-style bun. It’s the sandwich we try and make when we get back from a night out, but infinitely more tasty – and better presented. 7/10

Sausage Biscuit $1.50

Sausage. Biscuit? It’s not what it sounds like – that is a sweet, crunchy snack with a hint of meat. Rather, sausage in a soft bap. Don’t you dare compare it to McDonald's Sausage McMuffin. Different league. It also has a hint of a kick, too. 8/10

Chicken Biscuit $2.00

You understand what these biscuits are all about once you've had the above. For me, not quite as good – although perfectly acceptable. 6.5/10

(Image credit: Future)

Pimento Cheese Sandwich $1.50

It's one that tends to split opinion. Personally, I find it delightful. This is the one snack – others may find it’s the Egg or Club Sandwich that does the damage to the waistline – that I’m going to have to put a cap on this week. Two a day, max. 9/10

Peach Ice Cream Sandwich $2.50

It sounds like something a five-year-old would try and create in the kitchen when not being supervised by a parent. A ripe Georgia peach squeezed between two sugar cookies. Wow. Those with sensitive teeth may wish to avoid this one. Not easily done when you see someone tucking into one on a hot afternoon. 9.5/10

(Image credit: Future)

Chicken Salad $3.0

It's not going to notch up one of your five a day, sadly – not even close. Still, a very succulent and tasty sandwich. 7/10

Egg Salad $1.50

Similar to the above, in that you’re not getting a juicy layer of iceberg lettuce. However, this sandwich has the ability to convert previous egg haters. I wouldn’t say I’m about to start whipping up egg sandwiches on a regular basis when I get home, but they are very good. Moist. 8/10

Now for the Masters beer, which, incidentally, will set you back a more-than-fair $5.0 (Domestic and Import). Drink responsibly.