Quiz! Name Every Men's Major Winner Whose First Name Begins With 'T'
There are eighteen of them – how many can you name?
This teasing golf quiz tickling the tastebuds? Then take the time to think through the talented top tour talismen thrown Thursday tee times that then tore through their tournaments, tee to tee, thrived through the turn, then tasted total trophy triumph that those thronging the terraces tasting their tipples toasted tremendously.
Talking tactics to tackle this tough, terribly taxing task? Tempted to try those tackling Troon, Trump Turnberry, Tulsa, Torrey, Toledo, TPCs?
From one of the greatest players of all time to a man who, pictured in the lead image, took down a modern great to lift the Claret Jug after being listed at 500-1 at the start of the week. Another is an eight-time Major champion who boasts the second-most Open wins of all time (5). That's enough clues.
Test your knowledge of male golf Major winners with first names beginning with 'T' - you have 5 minutes to try and name them all...
