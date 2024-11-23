Quiz! Can You Name Every Player In The 2024 Solheim Cup?
There were 24 golfers involved. How many members of the two teams can you name?
The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup matches was held in September 2024 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. The team captains were the same as the year before: Stacy Lewis for the home side and Suzann Pettersen for Europe.
To be a member of the European side, a golfer had to be a European national and a current member of the Ladies European Tour (LET). The European side was made up of eight automatic qualifiers and four captain’s picks. The automatic qualifiers were the top two players from the LET Solheim Cup standings and then the top six LET members on the Women's World Golf Rankings who had not already qualified from the Solheim Cup standings.
To qualify for the United States team a golfer had to be a member of the LPGA Tour and be an American citizen either by birth, or by naturalisation before they were aged 18, or by adoption before they were 13.
Team USA had nine automatic qualifiers, which were the top seven players from the LPGA Solheim Cup points rankings followed by the two highest-ranked players in the Women's World Golf Rankings who had not already qualified. The team was completed by three captain's picks.
Both sides had two rookies, and it both cases they were one qualifier and one captain’s pick.
Can you name all 24 golfers who took part in the 2024 Solheim Cup? You have ten minutes to do so.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
