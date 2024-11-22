Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most Ryder Cup Appearances?
Can you name the 20 golfers who have played in at least eight Ryder Cups?
There have been 44 Ryder Cups played since the first one was held in 1927 at Worcester Country Club, Worcester, Massachusetts.
A sub-committee of the Professional Golfers' Association comprising of Harry Vardon, J.H. Taylor and James Braid had picked the British team for that contest, with Abe Mitchell later made captain. But Mitchell fell ill – and was eventually operated on for appendicitis – and so Ted Ray took over as captain. Both captains, unlike nowadays, played in the contest.
There were nine players on each side, but one player on each side sat out each session as the format was four 36-hole foursomes matches on the Friday and eight 36-hole singles on the Saturday. For Britain, George Gadd missed out both times. He was never picked for another Ryder Cup side. For the USA, Al Espinosa did not play on either day, but he, however, did play in the next two Ryder Cups.
George Gadd appears in the official lists of Ryder Cup player for his, um ‘appearance’ in 1927. He was the first of a handful of unfortunate players who only got picked for only one Ryder Cup but did not actually play any matches.
For the next Ryder Cup, in 1929, 10 players were chosen on either side. In 1969 the size of each team was increased to 12, by which time it well-established that the captain did not play in any of the matches. The last playing captain had been Arnold Palmer in 1963. The first non-playing captain had had been in 1933, for Great Britain. The USA had had its first non-playing captain in 1937.
Up until 1979 only British and Irish players had been eligible to play for USA’s opponent, and this team was known as either Great Britain or Great Britain and Ireland. But in 1979 European golfers would also become eligible, and the name of the team was therefore changed to Europe.
Now you've cracked this quiz, how about having a go at naming Europe's Leading Points Scorers In The Ryder Cup or the Leading Points Scorers For USA? Or perhaps try your hand at naming the golfers with the Most PGA Tour Wins?
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Quiz! Can You Name Europe's Leading Points Scorers In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA's opponents?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Leading Points Scorers For USA In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Europe's Leading Points Scorers In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA's opponents?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Leading Points Scorers For USA In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year?
This award was founded in 1990. How many of the recipients can you name in 10 minutes?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The PGA Tour Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the PGA Tour during their career?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The DP World Tour Career Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the European Tour?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most DP World Tour Wins?
Can you name all of the top 10?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Which Golfers Have The Most PGA Tour Wins?
Can you name those in the top 10 for PGA Tour wins?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Which Golfers Have The Most Women's Major Titles?
Can you name all those in the top 10 for all-time Women's Major wins?
By Roderick Easdale Published