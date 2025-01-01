Quiz! Can You Name Every Golfer To Break 60 On the PGA Tour?

A round of 59 was first achieved on the PGA Tour in 1977. It was not to be seen again until 1991. But since then 59s have become more frequent, as this golf quiz shows. Three years – 2010, 2016 and 2024 – have even had two different men achieve the feat in separate tournaments.

In 2016 at the Travelers Championship one golfer went one better, shooting a 58 in the final round. In going round in 12 under par on the on the final day, he jumped from 70th place to a tie for fifth.

Someone with good mathematical skills, or perhaps just far too much time on their hands, calculated that there had been 1.5 million rounds played on the PGA Tour by the time that 46-year-old became the first and, to date, only man to shoot a 58 on the PGA Tour.

He achieved this at TPC River Highlands, on a par-70, layout. The first three rounds of 59 on the PGA Tour were all made on par-72 layouts, but since then only the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta Country Club has been played over a par-72 layout which has yielded a 59. Four were achieved on par 71s, and five on par-70 courses.

Two 58s have also been made on the Japan Golf Tour, by Ryo Ishikawa, in 2010, and Kim Seong-hyeon in 2021, while Cristobal Del Solar shot a 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour this year.

