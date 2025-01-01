Quiz! Can You Name Every Golfer To Break 60 On the PGA Tour?
A sub-60 round was first made on the PGA Tour in 1977, and there have been 13 more instances since – can you name them all?
A round of 59 was first achieved on the PGA Tour in 1977. It was not to be seen again until 1991. But since then 59s have become more frequent, as this golf quiz shows. Three years – 2010, 2016 and 2024 – have even had two different men achieve the feat in separate tournaments.
In 2016 at the Travelers Championship one golfer went one better, shooting a 58 in the final round. In going round in 12 under par on the on the final day, he jumped from 70th place to a tie for fifth.
Someone with good mathematical skills, or perhaps just far too much time on their hands, calculated that there had been 1.5 million rounds played on the PGA Tour by the time that 46-year-old became the first and, to date, only man to shoot a 58 on the PGA Tour.
He achieved this at TPC River Highlands, on a par-70, layout. The first three rounds of 59 on the PGA Tour were all made on par-72 layouts, but since then only the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta Country Club has been played over a par-72 layout which has yielded a 59. Four were achieved on par 71s, and five on par-70 courses.
Two 58s have also been made on the Japan Golf Tour, by Ryo Ishikawa, in 2010, and Kim Seong-hyeon in 2021, while Cristobal Del Solar shot a 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour this year.
More golf quizzes:
- Name Every LIV Team
- Most Wins At The Masters
- Every Male World No.1 Golfer From Europe
- Tiger Woods' Life And Career
- The Top 10 Women's Major Winners
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
25 Players Poised To Take The Golf World By Storm In 2025
Fergus Bisset selects 25 players to look out for in 2025. From rising stars to household names, these men and women could be in line for a stellar season...
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Ping G Le3 vs TaylorMade Kalea Gold Women’s Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
We pit two of the best women’s drivers against each other to see which is going to benefit your game
By Alison Root Published
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Rory McIlroy?
The man from Northern Ireland has had lots written about him, but how well do you know his career?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Name All Tiger Woods' 15 Majors Wins
He has won 15 Majors. Can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Many TPC Courses Can You Name?
Tournament Players Clubs are courses owned, operated, or licensed by the PGA Tour and include one of the world's most famous courses. They all have TPC in their name – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every FedEx Cup Winner?
Since the FedEx Cup was instituted in 2007 there have been 15 different winners – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Phil Mickelson?
How much do you know about Tiger Woods' arch rival?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top 10 Countries Which Have The Most Golfers?
According to the National Golf Foundation, golf is now played in 206 out of the 251 countries and territories in the world. But which countries have the most golfers?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Name The Top 10 Highest Earning Golfers Of 2024
Who won what on the PGA Tour and in the LIV Golf league?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz Of The Year: How Well Do You Remember The Golf Year Of 2024?
We have 20 questions to test your recall on what went on in the golf world this year...
By Roderick Easdale Published