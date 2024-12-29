Quiz! Can You Name Every FedEx Cup Winner?

The FedEx Cup decides the seasonal winner of the PGA Tour. Whereas once this was decided across the season on a totting-up basis, in 2007 it was changed to be decided via a playoff format. This golf quiz tests your knowledge of all the 15 different winners.

The format of the FedEx Cup has changed over the years, but the basic concept has always been that the best performers from the regular season qualify for the Playoffs and the number of players gets whittled down further after each Playoff event.

Points are awarded based on finishing positions in all PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments and the leading points scorers go through to the Playoffs where they earn even more points. The number of Playoff tournaments was originally four, but from 2019 it has dropped to three.

The 70 leading points scorers go through to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, then the leading 50 points scorers after this tournament play the BMW Championship, and the leading 30 after that go through to the Tour Championship and the winner of that event wins the FedEx Cup.

The Tour Championship is played under a handicap system which reflects the players’ points tallies going into the event. For example, the leading points scorer starts at 10-under par, and the players in 26th–30th spot start at even par.

