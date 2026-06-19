12 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The US Open 2026 (Including One Big-Hitting Amateur)
We are used to seeing Bryson DeChambeau towards the top of the driving distance table at Majors, but these 12 players are currently outdriving him...
Bryson DeChambeau has consistently been one of the biggest hitters in the world over many years.
His aggressive approach off the tee has clearly yielded positive results in Majors, evidenced by a win at The US Open in 2021 and 2024, plus a pair of runner-up finishes in the PGA Championship, but his results on the biggest stage haven't been great of late.
Back-to-back Major missed cuts meant that enthusiasm about his chances this week had wained a little, however he quickly reminded people of his class with an impressive opening round 70 at Shinnecock Hills.
After seeing his position on the leaderboard, I was almost certain he would have taken advantage of the wide fairways and settled into full send mode – but I was shocked to find that no fewer than 12 players had outdriven him...
12 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The US Open 2026
For reference, Bryson DeChambeau ranks 2nd for driving distance over the past two seasons combined - highlighting his ability to consistently launch it past his competitors.
Only Aldrich Potgieter hits it further, on average, so seeing 12 names above him in the driving distance stats at the US Open is a little perplexing.
Michael Brennan currently leads the way off the tee in terms of length, with an average of 322.4 yards.
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The next name on the list might not be one you are familiar with, but I have a feeling we will be seeing plenty more of amateur Marek Fleming after an impressive opening round display where he averaged 321.4 yards off the tee.
In the bronze medal position currently is Jake Knapp (318.7), someone we know has the ability to contend with the biggest hitters in the game. He is followed by Alejandro Tosti (318.4) and the first round leader Wyndham Clark (316.6).
Rounding out the top-10, we have the usual suspects of Chris Gotterup (316.2), Jon Rahm (314.3), Min Woo Lee (314.4), Nicolai Hojgaard (313.8) and, perhaps more surprisingly, Patrick Cantlay (312.3).
Jordan Spieth (311.4) and Dustin Johnson (310.2) even rolled back the years to outhit Bryson in round one, who posted a respectable average of 310 yards exactly.
Bryson may be utilising a different strategy to tackle Shinnecock Hills this week - perhaps taking less club and focusing on finding the fairway.
Given the width of the fairways, however, I would be surprised if that tactic continued when the winds settled down.
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
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