How Many Golfers Are There In The World?
The number differs based on how exactly you define the term 'golfers', but either way, it's heartening to see millions upon millions of people engaging with the game around the world
Just as questions such as How Many Golfers Break 90? can provide different answers according to how exactly one defines a ‘golfer’, so can estimates of the total numbers of golfers in the world. But, if counting only those who play on-course rounds, even if only of nine holes, this makes the worldwide figure for the number of golfers at about 68 million. But, if counting those who have hit a golf ball with a golf club, whether on or off course, the figure is more than 106 million.
There and two governing bodies for golf globally. The United States Golf Association governs golf in the USA and Mexico, and The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews governs the game in the rest of the world, and has 146 countries affiliated to it.
The R&A’s Global Golf Participation Report for 2023 found that in those 146 countries affiliated to the R&A, there are 61.2 million adults who were engaged with golf in some way, 39.6m of whom play 9- or 18-hole golf. The others participate in golf in various other ways such as at driving ranges or on golf simulators. The survey found a 15% rise on 9- and 18-hole golfers since the previous survey in 2020.
The countries affiliated to the R&A with the most golfers are: Japan 8.143 million; Canada 5.588m; South Korea 5.350m; England 3.407m and Germany 2.117 million. However the country with the most golfers is the USA.
The National Golf Foundation’s most recent survey of golf in the USA, in 2023, found that 26.6 million people played on a golf course in and another 18.4 million participated exclusively in off-course golf activities at places such as driving ranges, indoor golf simulators, or golf entertainment venues. It also found that more than a third of Americans over the age of five engage with golf in some way, even if only by reading about it or by watching it online or on television.
In the US, 26% of on-course golfers are women. The game is increasing in popularity with women in this country as shown by the finding that 45% of beginners and 37% of juniors are female, and 41% of off-course participants. The country with the largest proportion of female golfers is South Korea, with 45% of its adult registered golfers being female. Germany comes next, at 36%, and then the Netherlands, at 32%.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
