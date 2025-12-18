Some Club Member Attitudes Towards Nomadic Golfers Are Troubling… They Stink Of Superiority

Last year, I wrote a piece detailing my concern about what I perceived to be a growing divide between club golfers and nomadic players. A year later, I’m even more perturbed about the golfing zeitgeist.

From what I can see, there’s increasing disquiet from established club members when it comes to nomadic golfers attaining official handicaps. Depending on who you talk to, somewhere between ‘a few’ and ‘a lot’ of members share this viewpoint.

My colleague Elliott Heath, who’s been a subs-payer since the age of 21, recently penned an article suggesting ‘official’ handicaps should be the preserve of club golfers who attain an index either partially or fully through competition play.

“My view is just that official handicaps should be reserved for golf club members who regularly compete in competitions.

“I guess I am somewhat of a traditionalist who grew up playing under the CONGU system, where your handicap was set based on how you played in competitions, from monthly medals and Stablefords to board competitions and the club championship.

“If I wanted my handicap to come down, I had to play well in my next competition.

“Nowadays I can find some form and start handing in as many cards as I possibly can from social rounds in a short period of time, and then decide not to do so when I'm playing badly.”

Listen, I'm not naive and I do understand some of the points he’s making. Essentially, he feels he has to work harder for his handicap as he’s forging it, at least in part, via official club competitions, which he perceives to be harder and more stressful.

What I struggle with is how nomadic golfers having handicaps affects his game and his enjoyment of the game? They’re not entering competitions at his club and scooping all the prizes.

Plus, it’s not as if non-members are the only ones able to enter general play scores – it’s perfectly possible for a member at his club to have the majority, if not all, of their counting rounds coming from general play.

If you truly believe the World Handicap System is flawed and general play scores shouldn’t count, then you should never enter them as, effectively, you’re then part of the problem. Do some – even most – club members submit general play scores at least some of the time? Absolutely.

'We're All Still Golfers'

I’ve never quite understood why itinerant golfers are such a hot topic of conversation with the established club elite – I can’t work out if they’re seen as a scourge or a threat.

When I’ve had conversations with golf club members as a nomad, I’ve often sensed an undercurrent of superiority – almost as if players with no fixed abode are somehow less authentic and committed than those who are lucky enough to call a club home.

It’s the type of old-school mindset that pervades other areas of the sport and can inhibit progress, modernisation and inclusivity. You may think I’m paranoid, but there’s no doubt in my mind that most club golfers see themselves as being on a higher pedestal than nomads.

I don’t think this division is doing the game any good at all. Perhaps more club members could welcome nomads with open arms and celebrate their achievements without the patronising caveats that are all too common – “Yeah, well, that round doesn’t really count because it wasn’t in competition play. You’ll just never understand the pressure of playing in a medal.”

Stress and anguish isn’t confined to competition rounds, which club members often fail to grasp. If you’re on for a great Stableford score or there’s a chance of your best ever round, you’re nervous over every shot. It doesn’t matter that you’re playing with friends.

Some club golfers seem to think they’re the only ones entitled to these feelings, because their competition round ‘matters’ and you’re on a jolly with mates.

While many nomads are content being unattached, huge numbers of itinerant golfers would love to be members of golf clubs but are unable for various reasons.

Cost, life circumstances, geography, family matters, work schedule and more often combine to mean it isn’t viable. But we’re all still golfers who broadly desire the same things from the game.

Much like members, plenty of nomads are competitive and want recognition in the form of a WHS-ratified handicap – it’s a badge of honour and a source of pride. Using a free app just isn’t the same. We’re operating within the same established and official framework and shouldn’t be treated as imposters.