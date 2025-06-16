I Think The Major Schedule Is Fundamentally Flawed... But I Know How To Fix It

In the space of just 10 weeks, men's professional golf has held three of its four men's Major Championships - and I would say the results have been mixed.

We witnessed a truly iconic moment at The Masters in April, when Rory McIlroy finally got over the line to complete the Career Grand Slam at Augusta National, but that was followed by what I believe to be the worst Major I can remember at the PGA Championship.

There was then a stark contrast between the feeble frailty of Quail Hollow and the brutal beating that the field took at at the 2025 US Open, but as I outlined in my love letter to Oakmont, I believe there is a dangerous inconsistency in standards at the highest level.

The Open Championship comes next, to round out the men's Major season, and I am concerned that the four pinnacles of our sport have not done themselves justice to this point.

The solution seems clear, we have to do something with the weakest link... and I think I've got a plan.

Golf's Major Schedule Is Fundamentally Flawed

After the PGA Championship, which I would regard as the weakest of the four men's Majors, I asked golf fans for their opinion on how it could changed - and I couldn't agree more with some of their points.

Golf needs a global Major, there is no doubt in my mind.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Creating a series of anchor sites across the world, at top drawer golf courses that are primed to be true Major tests, is surely a positive move for the game in terms of adding variety but also growing a global audience.

I'm thinking Royal Melbourne, Leopard Creek and a series of other elite venues - all of which have the ability to add the necessary spark to any Major Championship script.

Royal Melbourne Golf Club would make a great Major venue, but it would also help to grow the game globally (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as taking the PGA Championship global, its berth on the calendar also needs addressing.

With signature events being introduced to the mix, promoting stronger fields and huge prize pots, the space to breath between Majors is being further suffocated.

The traditional spot in the schedule as the fourth Major was marginally better, but I would suggest shifting it even more drastically to a new home - as the ultimate test of fall golf.

Placed either a few weeks before the Ryder Cup, as an opportunity for final point accumulation, or after in mid-October, the maximum gap between any two Majors reduces from nine to six months.

With some of the global venues that could host this championship being perfectly equipped for golf at this time of year, there really is no excuse not to trial this unprecedented move.

Oh, other than the NFL!

I'm fed up of seeing players waltz to an easy PGA Championship victory at regular PGA Tour venues... it's time for a change! (Image credit: Getty Images)

I am fed up with the notion that we have to manipulate our schedule so not to clash with the NFL, especially as there are plenty of ways for the two sports to co-exist.

If we are that worried about a Sunday finish during the football season, why not think outside the box and change up the norms?

As well as being a rebranded and relocated Major, we could go for the hat trick and move to a Wednesday to Saturday championship.

This works just fine for the Farmers Insurance Open, and while I am aware that this is a different level I believe that our sport should be able to command and hold onto its audience without fear of being usurped by other sporting events.

If we make the offer compelling enough, they will come. We just have to be brave enough to give the Major schedule the much needed makeover it needs.

Oh, and for what it's worth - I'd also love to see a match play Major...just saying.

Have your say...

What's your opinion on the Major schedule in men's professional golf?

Do you think the PGA Championship needs a rethink? Perhaps it needs a complete overhaul.

I'd love to hear your thoughts on this, as well as your ideas for how we can maximise engagement with Major Championships and revitalise the professional game in a time of congestion and inconsistent standards.