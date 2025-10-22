'Hitting Golf Balls Without Music Is Like Going On A Long Car Journey In Silence' - How A Simple Playlist Can Unlock Your Next Level

What if your best round of golf started not with a swing but with a song? I have listened to music when practising for as long as I can remember.

Wearing a pair of trousers or shorts with a pocket big enough for my CD player was as essential to me as my bag of practice balls. I am still surprised by the number of golfers who don’t indulge in listening to their favourite tunes while working at the range or on the practice ground.

Research by Dr Costas Karageorghis, one of the world’s leading experts on music and exercise, has shown that listening to music with a strong beat between 90-120bpm can improve co-ordination and motor control. Now, what golfer wouldn’t want that?

Upbeat tracks also trigger the release of dopamine and serotonin which are the same brain chemicals responsible for motivation, confidence and pleasure. Essentially for golf, this means music makes you feel good and the better you feel, the better you’ll likely play.

Many of the best golfers indulge in their favourite feel good tunes before a round, although some of them have slightly questionable taste, most notably being Viktor Hovland who loves heavy metal music.

Viktor Hovland listens to heavy metal music (Image credit: Getty Images)

This was revealed during preparations for the 2023 Ryder Cup. His teammates were subjected to one of his favourite songs ‘Instill by Humanity’s Last Breath, which is a far cry from the super chilled and laid-back persona he has on the course. But for Hovland, the thrashing, heavy rock racket helps him lock in and focus for what’s ahead.

If you have never given listening to music a go when playing or practising, here are some of my top tips to help get you started.

Find The Right Headphones

I’ve had every type of headphones over the years, but my go-to for practicing on the range are Beats Flex, which have fantastic battery life, are comfortable, and they stay in, but I especially love the hard-wearing flex cable that goes around your neck. The earbuds have magnets and clip together and pause the music when hung around your neck.

As for other best headphones for golf, I also have a real soft spot for my basic pair of Sony’s WH-CH520. They are very comfortable and have the most amazing battery life.

On the course it is important to be mindful of other golfers and keep an ear out for shouts of four. Which is why my go-to pair for playing and practicing are the fantastic Shokz Open Run Pro headphones.

These work through bone conduction technology to deliver sound through cheekbones, allowing the ear canal to remain open for situational awareness, making them perfect for the golf course.

Match Your Music To Your Session Goal

Choose a playlist that aligns with what you are working on. Fast-paced upbeat music can help energise you for full swing practice, while slower more chilled music can help you focus during short game sessions. Experiment by listening to a variety of genres and noting their effect on your swing and overall practice.

Golf Monthly contributor Carly Cummins wearing headphones (Image credit: Carly Cummins)

Don’t Be Limited To Music

Don’t think it has to all be about hype music. I have enjoyed many podcasts and audiobooks while practising or playing. For me, listening to something I enjoy adds another level of entertainment to my practice, and to not have it would be like going on a long car journey in silence.

Use Music For Your Mental Prep

Music isn’t just for practice, it’s a great way to get in the right mindset before a round, like a boxer with walk-on music. Craft a playlist that gets you focused, feeling good and in the zone.

Keep It Fresh

Even the best songs can lose their effect if you listen to them repeatedly. When your playlist stops exciting you, it’s time to change things up to ensure you are still reaping the benefits.

Emma Booth is a big fan of wearing headphones for golf (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Emma’s Practice Playlist

Driver - Would have to be the Beastie Boys, Fight for Your Right and Sabotage are certified bangers and always get me feeling pumped to smash some drives.

Irons - I still like to keep it upbeat, but have an eclectic mix of Kanye, Megan Thee Stallion, and some 80’s and 90’s classics.

Short Game - Run DMC’s It’s Tricky is a great choice while working on some flair lob shots and chip and runs.

Putting - You can’t go wrong with some classical music, and I’m partial to anything with a piano. Ludovico Einaudi is a favourite, or if I’m after nice melodies, Lana Del Rey is my other go to.

So, if you are one of the people who tend to find practicing boring, give some of the suggestions above a try and embrace the power of music. You never know, it could unlock that next level for you!