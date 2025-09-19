If I Was New to Golf, This Is What I’d Focus On To Shoot Lower Scores

Earlier this week, I was chatting with a new golfer who has just broken 100 for the first time. We were both buzzing about that milestone and to reach it so quickly made it even more impressive.

Then came the question I hear so often: “What should I focus on now to lower my scores?”

It made me reflect on my own journey – cutting my handicap from 34 to 9 in a year – and what I would do differently if I was starting again.

Knowing what I know now, here’s where I would put my energy to lower scores quickly and sustainably. Especially at this point in the season, when it’s about getting the most from your rounds. And saving the hours of grinding on the golf range for those winter months that are creeping ever closer.

Eliminate Those 3-Putts

As a newer golfer, when you do hit the green, you’ll usually find yourself further from the flag than you would like. And that’s when those pesky 3-putts creep in, undoing the work you’ve already done to get the ball on the dance floor in the first place.

Think about it: if you’re 3-putting on half the holes, that’s nine shots you could save simply by practising your putting.

That’s why I would spend my time on two areas:

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Lag Putts

These are the 20–30 footers (and even longer from the edge of the green) that are so easy to leave short or blast past. The goal isn’t to hole them, it’s to leave yourself an easy second putt.

When you’re practising, aim to get your long putts inside a 3-foot circle around the hole. It might feel ambitious at first but building that distance control will pay off no end when you’re on the course and find yourself with a lengthy putt.

(Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

2. Knee-Knockers

Then there are the short putts, those nervy 5 footers that can weigh heavy. Make them and you save a shot. Miss them and it feels like you’ve wasted one.

Spend time practising those 5-footers until they feel automatic, so that when you’re standing over one on the course, you’ll feel confident you’ll make it rather than fearful you’ll miss it.

Sharpen Your Short Game Inside 50 Yards

Missing greens is inevitable, especially when you’re starting out. You might notice you’re coming up short or finishing pin high but around the green, rather than on it.

What happens next can be the difference between scrambling a decent score or watching it spiral.

You don’t need a whole toolbox of different short game shots…yet. Instead, focus on two that you can trust:

A simple chip-and-run for when there’s nothing to carry.

A higher wedge shot for when you need to get over a bunker or thick rough.

Get really comfortable with those two shots. Practice them from different lies, learn how far they carry and roll out. Build confidence in your ability to get the ball on the green – instead of risking disaster by overcomplicating it.

And then when you’re on the green, the goal is simple: two putt and move on. That’s how you turn potential blow-up holes into bogeys or doubles at worst and that keeps your score intact.

Play The Clubs You’ve Practiced

When you’re new to golf, one of the quickest ways to waste shots is by reaching for the clubs you hope will work rather than the ones you’ve practiced.

If you’ve spent time getting comfortable with your 7-iron, lean on it. It might not travel as far as your 3 wood, but it’s far more likely to keep you in play and set you up for a solid next shot.

Or, if your driver is finding every hazard on the course, switch up your tee-shot strategy by reaching for a club you feel confident will find the fairway.

This might feel like you’re being “too sensible” but you’re actually being strategic. Golf is a game of managing risk and by choosing the clubs that you trust, you’ll cut out the mistakes that leave you kicking yourself.

(Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

Make Smart Decisions to Avoid Blow-Ups

When you’re new to golf, there are going to be shots and holes that you would rather forget. And in the heat of the moment, it’s easy to fall into the trap of the “hero shot” – like taking on that tiny gap through the trees.

But lower scores come from smart choices, not those hit-and-hope shots that go wrong.

So when you find yourself in a spot of trouble, think about the 80% rule. Ask yourself: “What’s the shot that I feel 80% confident I can pull off?” and go with that one.

That might mean chipping out sideways to safety or aiming for the largest part of the green instead of that tucked flag. Every time you avoid turning a bogey into a triple, you’re moving your scores in the right direction.

(Image credit: Jess Ratcliffe)

Get Good At Escaping Trouble

One of the quickest ways to ruin your score isn’t just getting into trouble but staying there. Whether that’s taking more than one shot to get out of a bunker, or duffing a chip that feels so close yet so far from the green.

By working on getting out of those tricky spots, you’ll increase your chances of saving a score. That doesn’t mean pulling off miracles, it means learning how to escape with minimal damage.

Try this: play a few solo holes and deliberately drop balls in the spots that make you nervous – a plugged bunker lie, thick rough or a tricky chip. Experiment to figure out what works and bank that knowledge for next time.

You won’t always save par but if you can escape cleanly and give yourself a chance to two-putt, your score will thank you.

If you’re new to golf, focus on these areas over the next few weeks. You’ll not only see your scores come down but you’ll head into the winter with momentum and that confidence will carry you through those chilly practice sessions.

Remember: lower scores don’t just come from swing changes. They come from smart decisions.

Follow Jess on Instagram.