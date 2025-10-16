I Traded Deadlifts For Downward Dogs. My Golf Has Improved And I Now Play Pain-Free Golf

Ever since I started coaching golf I’ve tried to incorporate the importance of fitness. If someone has pain or a physical limitation then I have to adapt my coaching.

I was a gym supervisor during my first few years as an assistant coach, then I did my TPI training and saw first-hand how physical limitations could also limit your progression in the game. Also, how working certain muscle groups could enhance how I played golf and keep injuries at bay.

But so often we think of deadlifts and throwing medicine balls against a wall when we think of golf fitness. I recently ran some golf and yoga workshops with Charlotte Price (@eat.nourish.heal) which enhanced my pupils' golf and their well-being.

Yoga gives us incredible focus and purpose, as well as opening up tight hips, lengthening spines, increasing the rotation of the upper against the lower body. Taking that commitment to focus from the yoga mat to the golf mat on the range was an eye-opener for our participants.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

James Babb from Downton used to play high-level junior golf and decided to take up golf again, setting his sights on a scratch handicap. Babb attended some yoga workshops and the difference in his mobility was phenomenal.

“Before joining these golf and yoga workshops, I had never tried yoga and honestly didn’t know what to expect. From the very first session, I found the practice both relaxing and, at times, challenging. I’ve been putting a lot of effort into my golf through regular lessons and gym work, but I hadn’t realised just how much I’d been neglecting stretching,” said Babb

What stood out for Babb was how clearly Katie connected Charlotte’s yoga stretches to the mechanics of the golf swing.

James Babb (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

“Since incorporating several of these stretches into my regular fitness routine, I’ve noticed a real difference in my game. I can get into stronger positions throughout my swing, particularly at the top of the backswing. I now feel a fuller shoulder turn and through impact I’m clearing my hips more easily. This has helped me achieve forward shaft lean at impact, keeping my shots straighter and more consistent, and I’m also hitting my irons longer, time after time”

Andy Dow, a photographer and senior member at Hamptworth Golf & Country Club has always dabbled in the odd bit of Yoga, but combining yoga and golf was a new activity.

“I felt like my swing was so free and the connection with the ball was much improved after we’ve done the yoga session in the morning. I am now doing warm-up drills before every round and I’m really feeling the benefits of the lack of aches and pains that I used to get sometimes after a round of golf.”

Yoga and golf is a partnership made in paradise, here are my 5 Yoga inspired warmup drills that I think you should do before a game.

Warm-Up Windmills

This drill will not only warm up your rotational muscles but also mimic your golf swing, reinvigorating that freewheeling feeling pre and mid round.

Set up in a golf pose, open up your arms like a big windmill and simply rotate back and through, back and through. Make sure that your lower half stays fairly steady. It’s worth doing this if you feel your swing is getting quick and tight mid round.

Billy Elliot

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

This drill will loosen up your hips and help you get into a great impact position. Hold a golf club anchored to the floor or the back of a bench. Swing your right leg behind and in front of you, then swing the same leg across your body from left to right. Repeat with your left leg.

Your hips have to have external and internal rotation as well as being able to hinge backwards and forwards. This is so important in the golf swing, yet it’s something we rarely do to help our bodies prepare to hit a ball.

Secret Downward Dog

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Cracking out a downward dog on the first tee may be a step too far. But without anyone knowing, once you’ve warmed up your body I would recommend that you now stretch it out.

Take the head of your golf club and hold it in your hand, anchor the grip end to the floor. Hold on with both hands and begin to work your tailbone away from your hands creating a beautiful right angle.

Sink into this as you breathe, just like you would do with a downward dog pose. With every breath out, sink a bit further feeling the stretch through your hamstrings and back.

The secret is to walk your tailbone away and stretch your arms out, sinking your head between the triangle of your forearms. You’ll feel this ease out every part of your body. It’s magic. If you want a slightly deeper stretch then bend your knees and move your hips side to side sinking a bit further.

Dry Knees Needle Thread

We can’t kneel down on the first tee and thread the needle, which is one of the best yoga poses to separate your upper and lower body, but we can do this.

Stand with your heels touching your golf bag and slowly curl down, so your chin is towards your knees or shins. From here, reach around and gently touch the pockets on the left of your bag. Breathing out slowly, change sides.

You can also do this sitting in the golf buggy. Position yourself in the middle and put a hand on the windscreen. Thread your other hand under, looking from one side and then move to the other.

Salute To The First Tee Shot

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Standing on the tee, do a cheeky first tee salute to the sun without anyone realising. Having warmed up, hold onto your golf club, stretch it way up above your head and into a lovely backward bend. Roll the club down and reach towards your toes without bending your knees.

Take your golf club to one side and then to the other like a tree in the wind. Take one step forward and bend your front knee, go almost into a warrior pose and raise the club up above your head. This will stretch out shoulders/rotator cuffs and help you get into a good position at the top of your swing.

Now take the club and go to the left side of your knee stretch and to the right side. Then take your club cross across the chest and rotate, look to the right and then rotate to the left. Bring yourself back, feet together and stretch the club up to the sky again.Repeat on the other side.

You can do this tiny yoga golf flow without anyone realising that you’re getting into the zone, the only time they’ll cotton on is when you crunch your first tee shot down the middle.

I’d encourage any golfer to dabble in yoga. You never know, a cheeky Billy Elliot impression on the 1st tee may just be the tonic your game, body and mind needed.