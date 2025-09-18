I'm A Golf Coach And These Are The 7 Common Myths I Hear From My Pupils

Bringing together a group of women whether it’s a women’s business networking event, a taster session at the range, or even a social engagement, is always a joy. But it amazes me how quickly women start telling me the many reasons that hold them back from taking their golf game to the next level.

I’d say many of the myths surrounding this game can be easily squashed and I wonder how many of them you’ve heard before?

I haven’t Got Enough Time

This is probably one of the most common myths I hear. I haven’t got enough time for golf. It simply doesn’t apply to the game anymore. It’s a myth attached to a deep seated historical view where 18 holes was all that was on offer and this in itself came with many barriers.

These days there are so many different versions of golf that you can pick and choose how you participate. Whether it’s a range session, group lesson, crazy golf, a meet up on par-3 courses, there are so many different ways you can be a golfer without it taking all day.

You don’t even need to head to a golf club in the countryside these days with simulator experiences in cities. This game has become more versatile and has adapted to meet the needs of so many different demographics. The time it takes can’t really be used as an excuse anymore.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

My Friend Says That I Need New Clubs

This is one I hear so often. Having clubs that aren’t appropriate (too heavy, too long or with worn-out grips) is a problem, but one that’s easily fixed. It certainly isn’t an excuse not to get out on the course. The experience of playing is beneficial regardless of how new and shiny your clubs are.

First and foremost, money will be spent better on having lessons. Take advice from someone who has got to know your game. A coach will have golf equipment you can borrow initially if yours isn’t appropriate and can then help source clubs that suit you.

I Don’t Know The Rules Or Etiquette Well Enough

The fear of being told off or looking stupid is one of the most common reasons I hear from women (especially those under the age of 30). The idea that they’d be ushered around the course and any mistakes pointed out is hugely off-putting.

I spoke with a few students at Iford Golf Centre and they said that was their biggest fear. “Being told off because I don’t know how to rake a bunker.”

This can be avoided with some carefully planned 9 holes with friendly playing partners. I often take my group lessons onto the course and teach them the rules and etiquette bit by bit.

Nobody can expect to learn every rule straight away. The R&A Rules app is a great tool to have on your phone and let’s face it, Siri and Google can answer most things these days. Remember everyone started somewhere and not many can reel off every rule.

Nobody can be expected to know all the Rules of Golf (Image credit: Golf Monthly - Kevin Murray)

I Can’t Hit The Ball Far Enough

This is where that perception of the goal on each hole being a par comes in. So many people I coach assume that they have to get the ball to the green in regulation, and therefore think the course isn’t for them as the course is too long. I constantly explain the World Handicap System gives you extra shots to allow for this. This gives your “personal par.”

Also, if you are just starting out, then your score shouldn’t matter so much. You can plan a hole by working your way from tee to green steadily with a calculated route in mind. Or just “hit it and chase it” enjoying the experience. Distance isn’t everything.

For a benchmark, I tell pupils who are new to golf to double the par, so they don’t need to reach the green until they’ve had 5 shots on a par 4, allowing 3 putts.

This takes all the pressure off and by splitting the hole into bitesized portions allows players to hit their favourite clubs more often whilst also building confidence. I’ve proved to very good golfers who’ve been struggling with a driver that they can in fact play par golf with a 7-iron off most tees on longer holes.

(Image credit: Paul Severn)

I Need A Handicap

You don’t need a handicap to play many courses these days. With the WHS seeing handicaps as high as 54, the handicap isn’t connected with a single figure handicap like it used to be.

It’s intimidating when the first question someone asks is, “What’s your handicap?” when you tell them you play golf. But fear not, as this is wholly dependent on the sort of golf you’re going to be playing.

Having a handicap is a great way of tracking progress. In England, if you’re not a member of a golf club, you can gain a handicap through England Golf’s iGolf community.

Range systems like inRange give you a handicap that you can then work on lowering. The system tells you what you can improve when you arrive at the range, which is fantastic in my opinion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I Must Wear A Collar!

The dress code was once a huge barrier to many women taking up the sport, or even setting foot in the car park of a golf club. It’s safe to say that a glimpse into social media or a peek at the women playing on the LPGA will tell you that golf clothing is far from stuffy anymore.

It’s adventurous, athletic and is an amazing way to express yourself when perhaps you have to be more conservative in your outfits for work etc.

Most golf clubs have done away with their dress codes in a bid to entice the younger generation into their fold. With hoodies, leggings and camouflage print available for most brands, golf clothing isn’t just for golf these days.

(Image credit: Scottsdale Golf - Owen Peters)

I Just Need More Practice

True, this is a game where practice makes permanent but the right kind of practice is essential if you are to begin to believe in your own ability.

Many pupils have thought they can’t go on the course until they’ve hit a certain amount of balls on the range. Some had even been told by their other halves that they are not allowed to go on a course until they’ve had a dozen lessons and can hit it consistently.

As we know, it’s tough to be consistent all the time and I actually believe the sooner you get out on the course the better. I’ve had pupils who’ve never hit a ball before attending their first group season on a par-3 course.

Not only does this totally take away that buildup of worry about going out on a course because they’ve already done it, but it also starts to build a library of good shots and good memories early on.

You need to see yourself achieve good shots with positive results where it matters. Learning to hit a golf ball is very different to learning to actually PLAY golf. So I say, get out there as soon as possible, ideally with a pro to show you the way.