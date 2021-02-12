Our favourite listens from around the golfing world...

10 Best Golf Podcasts

Podcasts have exploded in popularity in recent years and there are now hundreds of established and excellent options in golf.

Everyone is getting in on the act, from YouTubers and media brands to Tours and totally new voices.

There’s a huge variety of content out there, so whether you’re all about staying up-to-date with the latest Tour news and interviews, you need some help to improve your game, or you crave some quality debate and conversation about the game you love, there’s something for you.

We’ve picked our 10 favourite golf podcasts, so give these a listen on your commute to work, while walking the dog or just relaxing at home.

All of the best golf podcasts listed should be on your usual provider or one of the big apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Google Podcasts.

We promise you’ll be entertained!

The Rick Shiels Golf Show

Rick Shiels has over 1.45 million subscribers on YouTube and this is the number one golf podcast in the UK.

Rick and his co-host Guy Charnock clearly have a good relationship and it feels like you just happen to be overhearing them having a good chat about golf.

They cover a very wide range of topics and they’re very open and honest.

It offers useful practical advice to help listeners improve their own games and some good discussions around the biggest topics in the game.

We really like the listener engagement and the opportunity to get your questions answered in the ‘Dear Rick’ segment.

No Laying Up

This is arguably the biggest golf podcast coming out of America.

They do a good job of treading the tightrope between the often overly jokey and immature ‘new media’ and offering genuinely interesting and informative content that shows their understanding and enthusiasm.

Each episode covers a pretty specific subject or interview, but they release at least two a week, so there’s always plenty to get your teeth into.

They have excellent access to top level guests like Tommy Fleetwood, Jim Furyk and Mike Whan, and they’ve tackled some big issues recently with Kamaiu Johnson and Lisa Cornwell.

The Filthy Lipout

Former PGA and European Tour pro and current Sky Sports commentator John E Morgan and broadcaster Kit Alexander host this insightful and entertaining weekly podcast.

They’ve attracted a huge variety of guests – Sam Torrance, Nick Dougherty, Thomas Bjorn, Robert MacIntyre, Rich Beem, Billy Foster, Phil Kenyon, Peter Finch and global superstar Niall Horan to name just a few.

It features in-depth interviews with their subjects as well as discussions about the latest news.

John and Kit’s passion for golf and rapport with their guests shines through and it’s produced some of the most honest, revealing and laugh-out-loud funny conversations you’ll ever hear.

Me and My Golf Podcast

PGA coaches Piers Ward and Andy Proudman have built on their 728,000 YouTube subscribers with a podcast that aims to help listeners play better golf and improve their understanding of the game.

Piers and Andy are excellent and very polished when it comes to conveying their message and speaking to other experts in a way that makes it easy for people to understand.

Many of the world’s top coaches have been on the podcast, including Pete Cowen and Cameron McCormick, and the list of tour pros they’ve spoken to is sensational.

A great listen for some Tour insight and to improve your own golf.

Sky Sports Golf

This weekly podcast reviews all the big events from the main tours around the world, previews that week’s tournaments and covers all the important news and talking points from around the game.

Josh Antmann does an excellent job as host and he’s always joined by two or three excellent guests, including players, journalists and other personalities.

The conversation is well-informed and entertaining, and it’s good to hear a healthy amount of coverage for the women’s game.

It’s a great show if you want a good overview of everything that’s going on in professional golf, with just the right amount of non-golf banter and chocolate bar reviews.

Golf Smarter

This is one of the longer-running golf podcasts out there.

Host Fred Greene aims to lower your scores and raise your golf IQ with the help of some of the brightest minds in golf coaching and an interesting variety of other disciplines and backgrounds.

Most of the episodes take a pretty deep dive into their given subject, but it’s absolutely fascinating stuff if you’re a bit of a golf nerd.

As well as being interesting, a lot of the information will really help you play better.

Recent topics include the benefits of 10 extra yards, eye movement patterns, single length clubs, putter fitting and quietening the mind.

The Open Podcasts

Relive some of the most memorable and iconic moments from golf’s oldest Major and hear some of the biggest stars in world golf share their favourite Open Championship memories and anecdotes.

This is a superbly produced series that will transport you back in time as you listen to the stories unfold in the words of the people directly involved.

The episodes each cover a specific Open or feature a player reminiscing about all their experiences.

Tom Watson, Sir Nick Faldo, Padraig Harrington, Lee Trevino and many others feature.

A fantastic listen if you love the history of golf or you’re new to the game.

The Fried Egg Golf Podcast

This is an American podcast that has a strong focus on golf courses and architecture, with world-renowned course designer Tom Doak making regular appearances and a ‘Superintendent Series’ that gets into the nitty gritty of agronomy, maintenance and the people who work in that area.

This is a must-listen if you’re a connoisseur of all things courses, but it’s also well worth your time if your interest is more casual.

It’s the type of subject matter that draws you in the more you learn about it.

They also speak to tour pros like Geoff Ogilvy and Hale Irwin, but usually with one eye on architecture.

Get A Grip With Max Homa & Shane Bacon

Max Homa plays on the PGA Tour and Shane Bacon co-hosts Golf Today on the Golf Channel.

This podcast is everything you’d want from a guy who plays at the top level and a quality broadcaster.

Max is honest, unfiltered and he speaks really well, Shane is knowledgeable and polished, and they really bounce off each other.

They’re not afraid to tackle the big subjects and express their opinions.

This should be your first port of call for insider info from the PGA Tour and thoughts on all the big news stories from a PGA Tour player.

Golf Monthly Clubhouse

Of course, no list would be complete without our very own Golf Monthly Clubhouse podcast.

The guys cover all the big stories around professional golf, and also place a bit more emphasis on grassroots and club news in the UK.

There’s a good amount of debate and Tom and Elliott aren’t afraid to let rip on subjects.

They don’t have a guest interview every week, but they’ve had some top names when they do.

Players like Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, pundit Wayne Riley and England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson have all made appearances in the last few months.