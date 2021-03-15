We wrap up a story-packed week at TPC Sawgrass

Podcast: “McIlroy Chasing Distance Is Absolute Lunacy”

We have a busy pod for you this week after a fantastic tournament at TPC Sawgrass where Justin Thomas won his 14th PGA Tour title. We discuss Thomas’ play, Westwood’s second consecutive runner-up finish, Rory McIlroy’s missed cut and decision to add distance, plus DJ’s announcement that he is to skip the Olympics.

We also wrap up all the other news stories and preview this week’s Honda Classic and Kenya Open. Enjoy!

