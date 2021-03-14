Following his third round at The Players Championship, Bryson DeChambeau gave his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's comments about DeChambeau being an inspiration to gain distance and speed in his game.

Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To McIlroy Comments

After missing the cut at The Players Championship on Friday, Rory McIlroy revealed that seeing Bryson DeChambeau cruise to a six-shot victory at the US Open had inspired him to gain more speed and distance.

Speaking after his second round, McIlroy said: “I’d be lying if it wasn’t something to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, if this is the way they’re going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps.

The four-time major champion stated that he started speed training in October and this led to his swing becoming too long and flat, and his recent inconsistencies off the tee.

Following his third round of 67 at The Players Championship, DeChambeau gave his thoughts on McIlroy’s comments, saying: “I appreciate it, first off. The second comment I would have is that I wasn’t trying to influence anybody. I was just trying to play my own game and hit it as far as I possibly could.”

“I knew that there would be some people that would try it and, for some people, it would potentially not work for them and, for some people, it may help them. So I really don’t know that, but I do appreciate Rory’s comments, it’s kind of a sentiment almost and something that keeps me going every day.”

DeChambeau currently sits solo second at The Players Championship, two-shots behind Englishman Lee Westwood.

Westwood is enjoying some of the best golf of his life right now, as a blemish free third round of 68 means it will be a repeat of last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational pairing.

