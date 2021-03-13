World number one Dustin Johnson has announced that he will skip the Tokyo Olympics to focus on the WGC-St Jude Invitational and the Open Championship.



Dustin Johnson To Skip Tokyo Olympics

After finishing his third round at The Players Championship, world number one Dustin Johnson revealed that he will prioritise his focus towards the Open Championship and the WGC-St Jude Invitational, which are both either side of the Olympics.

Related: Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?

It’s not the first time that Johnson had announced plans to skip the Olympics. In March of 2020, before the full COVID lockdowns, he confirmed that he would focus on the FedEx Cup playoffs rather than pursue a gold medal at Tokyo in July.

At the previous Olympics in 2016, Johnson withdrew a month before the event, citing Zika virus concerns in Brazil.

With the top four Americans in the world rankings after June’s US Open qualifying automatically for selection should they be in the world’s top 15, it now stands that Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau will be representing USA.

Related: Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?

Speaking after his third round, Johnson said: “I really didn’t think much about it. I actually didn’t really ever decide whether I was going to play or not, I just didn’t sign up. But it’s right in the middle of a big stretch of golf for me, so that was the reason I was kind of waffling on it a little bit.

“It’s a long way to travel, and I think WGC is the week right after it. The [Open] is a couple weeks before [the Games]. It’s a lot of traveling at a time where it’s important for me to feel like I’m focused playing on the PGA Tour.”

Justin Rose is the current Olympic champion, winning the gold medal for Team GB when golf returned to the Olympics after 112 years at the 2016 Games in Brazil.

Related: Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?