15 Things You Didn’t Know About Vijay Singh

Fijian veteran Vijay Singh has been playing at the top level of golf for nearly 30 years now, after his rookie season on the PGA Tour in 1993. Now close to 60-years-old, Singh is showing no signs of slowing down, despite his performances understandably unable to match what made him the world’s best.

But since Singh’s glory days, things have changed, so we’ve attempted to highlight some facts you should know about him.

1. Born 22 Feburary, 1963 in Lautoka, Fiji. Singh now currently lives in Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida.

2. His father, an airplane technician, taught him golf as a child. With a lack of golf balls available to the family in Fiji, Vijay used coconuts as balls. He practised with his brother Krishna, who also played as a professional golfer. While growing up, Singh idolised Tom Weiskopf.

3. Of Indian descent, Vijay’s first name means ‘victory’ in Hindi.

4. He moved to Borneo early in his career, taking a series of club pro jobs while teaching lumberjacks and truck drivers golf. Around the same time, in 1985, Singh received a lifetime ban on the Asian PGA Tour after being found guilty of doctoring his scorecard. However, the Fijian returned to the Asian tournament in 1995.

5. After missing out of the PGA Tour card at the end of 1987, Singh joined the Safari Tour in Africa. Topping the money list, he also became the first non-Swedish player to win the Swedish PGA.

6. He graduated from the European Tour Qualifying School in 1988. However, he had to wait another five years before entering the PGA Tour.

7. A T-2nd place finish at the 1993 Nestle Invitational secured his special membership, with his full membership earned just three months later following his win against Mark Wiebe at the Buick Classic. His 1993 performances earned him the 1993 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

8. His first major came in 1998, winning the PGA Championship. In 2000 he then won The Masters with a three stroke victory over Ernie Els, before picking up his third major title with another win in the PGA Championship, in 2004.

9. Singh’s Thai inspired dishes at the 2001 Masters Champions Dinner are regarded as some of the best produced for former winners. With the Fijian receiving help from a friend and relative, they produced Chicken Panang Curry, Chicken Sea Bass and Seafood Tom Kah for a hugely popular meal.

10. Between 1998 and 2008, Singh finished in the top five on the PGA Tour money list every year. After topping the list in 2003, Singh ended Tiger Woods’ four-year reign. He retained top spot in 2004, before finishing first once again in 2008.

11. His nine wins in 2004 earned him the PGA Player of the Year, ending Tiger Woods‘ five-year winning spell.

12. After an impressive start to the 2000s, Singh was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2006. During his career, the Fijian has won titles in an array of countries, including: Malaysia, France, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Spain, Germany, England, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, Canada, South Korea and the United States.

13. Singh fell out of the top five for the first time in ten years in 2009 after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He hasn’t managed to break back into the group since.

14. After turning 50 in February 2013, Vijay became eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions. He has won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament, Toshiba Classic, the Constellation Senior Players Championship and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship since joining the Tour.

15. Singh is one of five players to play at every Masters this century, along with Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickleson, Larry Mize and Mike Weir.