Counterfeit Golf Equipment Is Everywhere. How Do You Spot Fake Gear?

Counterfeit golf equipment is not a new thing. In the mid 1990s, many of the major manufacturers moved their production of golf clubs and other equipment to China and East Asia. That gave other operations in those regions impetus to produce copies of the most popular models.

When it came to golf clubs, at first, they were largely copies – brands emerged that mimicked the shape and design of the household names. They weren’t exactly counterfeits, although they were often infringing or flying very close to infringing copyright.

By the end of the 90s, though, direct counterfeit golf clubs had started to appear. Western markets were seeing more counterfeit clubs with big brand names stamped on them.

Those early counterfeits were fairly easy to spot – the paintwork was shoddy, the weighting was off, the finish in general was substandard.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

But, over the last 25 years, counterfeiters have become more skilled and fake equipment is far more difficult to spot.

A huge number (millions) of counterfeit golf clubs are now in circulation, together with an abundance of fake clothing and accessories. These are being sold on online trading platforms. With buyers seeking bargains, many are misled to purchase golf equipment that is not genuine.

Some will buy the counterfeit produce knowingly in the hope it will deliver similar levels of performance (it won’t.) But the majority are seeking the real deal.

Counterfeit clothing has been around for decades and there are plenty of fakes out there when it comes to golf apparel and accessories.

How do you tell the difference between genuine and counterfeit golf equipment?

(Image credit: Future)

Online purchases

If you’re buying online, then it can be difficult to tell what you’re going to be paying for. If you don’t get the product in your hand, you’re always accepting a level of risk.

Is the price too good to be true? If it’s way cheaper than you can find a particular product anywhere else, it probably is too good to be true.

How is the photography? Counterfeit equipment will often be photographed poorly to hide the subtle differences. Or the photography will simply be substandard.

With clubs - Are there shots of the grips, the ferules, the sole plate? If limited photography is available, that is a red flag.

Make comparison if you can. Find an image on the manufacturer’s website and look for details. Do the graphics match, are the lines consistent, is the grip/shaft the same if it’s a club you’re looking at. Are the laces the same on a pair of shoes? Is the logo in the right place on a shirt or jacket?

Or has the seller just used a generic image? Is the image clearly lifted from a manufacturer’s site. If so, that could be a concern if it’s being sold on a trading platform.

Where are the products coming from? If they’re going to ship directly from China for instance, that should cause suspicion. When it comes to clubs, although the manufacturers use Chinese and East Asian factories for components, assembly and shipment occurs in the USA.

With equipment in hand

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Look closely at the quality of construction. Do the materials look good of an appropriate quality?

With clubs - Are the ferules on cleanly? Are the grips of good feel and quality? Are the shafts from a recognised manufacturer and do they look real? Do the clubs come with the right accessories? If there is a headcover, does it look genuine?

Look for the serial number – Firstly, does the club have one? Secondly, is it clear and does it look genuine?

Does the club feel right in the hands?

If it’s clothing or other equipment – How is the quality of the fabric and stitching? Are the logos real or stamped on? Again – try to find an image to make a comparison – does it look the part?

If you have a chance to try the equipment

Testing is the best way to spot a counterfeit (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to clubs, performance will tell you all you need to know. If you’re looking to buy a new driver and you get a chance to test it – if it doesn’t produce the right results, you probably won’t buy it, and if it doesn’t produce decent results when claiming to be a product from a major manufacturer then it could well be a fake.

Counterfeit clubs will not have gone through the rigorous testing processes of real kit – they will not have the right weighting, they won’t feel good, they won’t deliver optimised ball flight and distance. Testing equipment is the ultimate way to spot a counterfeit.