Broomsticks, Blades And Modular Mallets: Has Golf Equipment Marketing Gotten Out Of Hand?

Not so long ago, filling a golf bag was a wonderfully straightforward task. You had three fundamental categories: woods (typically purchased as a neat three-piece set of a 1-wood, 3-wood, and 5-wood), irons (where wedges weren't a separate entity, but simply the highest-lofted clubs in the set), and a putter.

In time, a few sub-categories emerged - cavity backs joined blades, and mallets challenged classic blade putters - but the structure remained remarkably simple.

Fast forward to the present day, and walking into a golf shop feels less like preparing for a Sunday morning round and more like attempting to decipher an aerospace engineering manual.

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Today, our options span drivers, mini drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, utility woods, utility irons, hybrid irons, irons, specialized wedge lineups, and putters. Furthermore, within each category, the sub-classifications have multiplied exponentially. Drivers alone now come in low-spin, draw-biased, ‘core,’ and high-MOI 10K configurations, to name but a few.

The 'mini driver' such as the new Titleist GTS300 is one of a number of categories that manufacturers have introduced in recent years (Image credit: Future)

Iron choices stretch across pure blades, cavity back, hollow-body players-distance, hybrid irons, HL (high launch), game improvement, and super game improvement heads. The putter rack is even wilder, featuring zero-torque, face-balanced, varied toe-hang, counter-balanced, arm-lock, broomstick, and modular designs.

Toss in golf balls engineered for every conceivable combination of spin, launch, and feel - plus shafts and grips offering every flex point, weight, torque profile, and texture imaginable - and the market becomes an endless labyrinth.

While innovation and choice are generally positive, we have to ask ourselves: when does choice become overwhelming?

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The array of putter options available in the game today is vast, but do players find it confusing and overwhelming? (Image credit: Future - Howard Boylan)

As a PGA professional and former custom fitter, I have watched this explosion of options create genuine confusion on the ground. I routinely deal with golfers who are utterly bewildered by technical jargon and marketing hype surrounding variable center of gravity, MOI boosts, and torque variations.

It isn't just club golfers feeling the strain, either. During interviews with Tour professionals for "What’s In The Bag" content, I am constantly surprised by how many top-tier players haven't a clue how or why their equipment works. They simply hit what the tour reps hand them.

I understand the commercial reality. Manufacturers operate in a competitive market and must continually create excitement to sell the dream of lower scores. But by inventing brand-new equipment categories every season and backing them with hyperbolic promises of "unparalleled forgiveness" and "never-before-seen ball speed," brands risk driving a wedge of distrust between themselves and the end user. In fact, I would go further and suggest that the damage may already be done in that regard.

'Utility irons' such as the Callaway UT have developed into their own category also... (Image credit: Future)

Golfers are not naive. We all know that strict governing rules cap what manufacturers can legally achieve regarding performance gains. We know (and have known for some time) we aren't going to see massive, game-changing leaps from a single club upgrade anymore - and that is completely fine, so please stop patronising us.

The truth is, golfers will always want shiny, new, beautifully crafted gear. We will always buy it, because it is fun!

Case in point: I didn't need the new T-shirt I bought online last night - I already have several - but I clicked pay because I liked the look of it and I wanted something new. I did not purchase it because an advertisement promised to make me thirty times stronger.

Shafts are one of the most confusing areas of the game for many players... (Image credit: Future)

We don't need marketing hype videos that sound as if researchers discovered life on another planet and somehow forged it into the head of a utility wood - we're not idiots.

In my opinion, major manufacturers would curry immense favor with the golfing community by simplifying their product lineups and de-sensationalizing their marketing. Less is more.

Clear, honest, and straightforward communication will always beat artificial hype - and it’s time the equipment industry embraced that simple truth.