The Expensive Golf Equipment That Is Really Worth Your Money
Equipment testers Dan Parker and Joe Ferguson talk about some of their favorite pricey products that fully justify the expense
“I was always told by a very wise man at the golf club, 'Invest in shoes and a bed.’
“You’re going to use them all the time, and you’ve got to look after your feet and your back.”
Wise words from this man, and thank you for passing that simple piece of advice on, Joe.
This teed up one of the discussions on Kick Point perfectly, with hosts Dan Parker and Joe Ferguson talking about those expensive items of golf equipment that are REALLY worth the money.
WATCH: Dan and Joe from Kick Point discuss some of their favorite premium-priced products (from 15:44)
Let’s be honest, you don’t have to search too hard to find some eye-wateringly expensive golf equipment - fancy GPS watches and limited-edition clubs, especially putters - spring to mind.
Are they really worth the money? Debatable.
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Some people would argue that investing in the very latest premium driver, some of which now exceed $1,200 (£900), is not worth the money, especially not if your current model is only a few years old.
Some items of golf gear, though, well, they are worth breaking the bank for. We've all done it.
As Dan points out before diving into his selections, both he and Joe are fortunate to get a fair bit of gear sent to them without dipping into their own pockets (someone has to do the job of testing).
However, as two experienced golf equipment reviewers, they are more than qualified to offer their opinions.
For Dan, it’s a Vessel bag - and Joe wholeheartedly agrees. They’ll take their Vessel to outdoor photoshoots; it’ll sit in the office just to look good and give off happy vibes; and, of course, it goes to competitions, too, for the same reasons.
Talking specifically about the Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff stand bag, Joe says: “Every function of that bag, every zip, every pocket, every magnet, every clip, every everything is just so well built.
“I think I could have that bag for the next decade and it will last the test of time.”
This is a golf bag that costs around $800 (£595), but when you put it like that, it does represent good value.
“Not a single stuck zip, not a bit of fraying, not a carabiner come loose, not a clip, not anything.”
We hear you, Joe. You get what you pay for.
Occasionally, we do put our hands in pockets - and what better endorsement can there be for a product when a golf equipment journalist actually spends their own money on it.
The Jones Players Series carry bag also gets a shout-out, not least for its thick canvas and vintage aesthetics. Very nice. So nice, in fact, Dan has actually bought one.
“The Ds Bs,” he says (that's a shortened version of a British slang phrase that translates to the bee’s knees for our American readers).
Joe agrees with Dan.
“This thing is incredibly hardwearing,” says Joe, who is also a proud Jones bag owner. “It looks so cool and retro.
“Again, I would look at this objectively. £170 ($230) for a piece of cloth… that’s ludicrous.
“However, I feel like a million dollars when I’m using it. It’s incredibly well built and well made, and I’ve never had so many compliments about anything I’ve ever used in golf.”
Coming from someone who could open his old golf retail store, this is quite some endorsement.
The author would agree, too. I caddied for a lovely chap from Chicago recently whose wonderful golf swing was matched by a beautiful Jones bag.
This was a first for me - and it was love at first sight/carry. It’s on the Christmas list.
Last but not least, Dan waxes lyrical (again) about the Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian travel bag. He’s not on commission, honest.
“This is worth every single penny you ever chuck at it,” he says.
We’re talking over $400 (£300) for a travel cover, which is punchy, but Dan wouldn’t trust packing his clubs in anything else when he’s on the move - and let’s be honest, airlines don’t always care for our clubs as much as we do.
There’s a new model on the way, too, which we understand will be even more expensive. Don’t let that deter you, is Dan’s advice.
It’s not just the hard-wearing fabric and best-in-class padding that we love - the maneuverability is second to none.
“Every time you travel, you’ll be so, so grateful for it - and even if you don’t travel that much,” says Dan.
“If I left the industry now and someone said, 'What was the best thing you had or tested?’ That would be right up there for me.”
The GOAT in its category.
How about you? Let us know your favorite purchases, products that you’re still paying off months later but have no regrets over whatsoever.
Maybe it’s a bag or a pair of shoes that have lasted for 10 years.
Talking about shoes, Dan’s off again, raving about his Under Armour Clones…
Leave your comments in the box below - we’d love to hear what you’ve been spending your hard-earned money on.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
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