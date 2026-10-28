Blade vs Game Improvement Irons: The Real Performance Difference

There’s nothing quite like the sight of a true muscleback iron sitting in a golf bag, but the thin topline and minimal offset on show when put behind the ball will terrify a large number of golfers. On the flip side, we have the game-improvement iron - oversized, packed with technology and confidence-inspiring for those who seek it.

But just how much are we punishing ourselves by letting our egos get in the way? Choosing aesthetics, workability, and feel over clubs that possess all the game-changing tech that could actually improve our games - or at least make our bad shots better.

To see exactly what the trade-off looks like, I headed to the Golf Monthly Performance Lab and used a Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor to gather the critical data before comparing the two types of clubs that sit at very much the ends of the spectrum.

The goal was to quantify exactly how launch, spin, ball speed, and forgiveness differ across two opposite ends of the iron spectrum. My apparatus of choice? A TaylorMade P7MB blade put up against the TaylorMade Qi iron.

The TaylorMade P7MB 5-iron above the TaylorMade Qi 5-iron (Image credit: Future)

The Gulf In Speed And Loft

Being able to hit your irons a long way really isn't the be-all and end-all of good golf, in fact, accuracy and distance consistency is far more important when it comes to iron play. However, when you look at the raw ball speed generated by the game-improvement iron, it’s hard not to marvel at it. For this test, I chose to analyse the data of a 5-iron from both iron sets.

A major factor here is the loft, of course. The TaylorMade P7MB iron sits at a fairly traditional 26° of loft. But the TaylorMade Qi 5-iron is cranked five degrees stronger to a powerful 21°.

During my testing, the P7MB delivered a very respectable ball speed of 126.7 mph and carried 187 yards, rolling out to a total distance of 200 yards. However, when I switched to the TaylorMade Qi, the numbers completely transformed. Thanks to its multi-material construction and significantly stronger loft, the ball flew off the face of the Qi iron at 133 mph, producing an average carry distance of 201 yards and a total distance of 217 yards.

The TaylorMade Qi iron (left) next to the forged TaylorMade P7MB Blade (right) (Image credit: Future)

"While you expect the game-improvement iron to be longer, seeing a 14-yard difference in carry distance from the same club number was an absolute eye-opener."

A Matter Of Performance Preference

If the Qi wins so heavily in the distance category, why do the best players in the world still use blades? Firstly, these golfers typically already possess a serious amount of speed and power, and therefore they aren’t necessarily after more distance. At that level, it’s all about predictability, spin, and trajectory control.

The P7MB generated 4,625 rpm of spin compared to the Qi's much lower 3,789 rpm. While the Qi effortlessly gets the ball out there, its lower spin rate relies heavily on peak height to stop the ball on the green. While that may work throughout the winter months or when the greens are softer, you’re relying a lot on the conditions of the course to be in your favour, as opposed to having spin helping you stop the ball, regardless of the surface firmness.

Stats between the TaylorMade P7MB 5-iron and the TaylorMade Qi 5-iron (Image credit: Future)

This brings us to the most fascinating angle from the data - the launch and height relationship. Because of the stronger loft, the Qi launched noticeably lower at 13.8° compared to the P7MB's 15.2°.

The thicker topline of the TaylorMade Qi iron (left) compared to the slimmer topline of the TaylorMade P7MB iron (right) (Image credit: Future)

Logically, you would expect the lower-launching, lower-spinning iron to fly much flatter, but the cleverly designed game-improvement iron counteracts that theory. Remarkably, the game-improvement Qi actually achieved a slightly higher peak height of 94.3 feet, edging out the blade's 93 feet.

This perfectly illustrates the magic of modern game-improvement engineering and how the lower-placed CG location by design alters the launch and flight characteristics to match the stated loft of the club.

TaylorMade has managed to take a 21-degree iron, launch it lower, but still push the apex higher than a traditional 26-degree blade. This ensures that even with less than 3,800 rpm of spin, the ball falls from a steep enough angle to hold the majority of greens.

Sam De'Ath testing the TaylorMade P7MB in the Golf Monthly Performance Lab (Image credit: Future)

Time To Put The Ego To The Side?

There's a reason manufacturers spend millions of dollars engineering different heads for different skill levels. As I mentioned earlier, better golfers may actually want more control of launch, spin, and shot-making capabilities, which larger, cavity-back irons aren’t designed for.

The larger, more forgiving heads are actually created to keep the ball flight as straight as possible, which is naturally ideal for higher-handicapper golfers looking to straighten out any unwanted curve on their flight.

After analyzing the data I pulled from my launch monitor, there's no denying that playing a blade like the P7MB is a tax on your distance, and there are definitely distance gains to be had by using one of the best clubs for higher handicappers in the shape of the TaylorMade Qi.

Sam De'Ath testing the TaylorMade Qi iron in the Golf Monthly Performance Lab with a Foresight Sports GC3 Launch Monitor (Image credit: Future)

If you are a scratch golfer who demands precision, higher spin rates, and elite turf interaction, the blade will give you exactly what you put into it, but even then, there are plenty of golfers playing on both the PGA and DP World tours who aren’t using blades and often opt for combo sets, mixing either blades or compact mid-handicapper heads in the shorter irons and then adding in cavity back or hollow body irons as the loft decreases. This is because, for the pros, it’s all about performance.

Having complete control from 150 yards and in is crucial to hitting the ball closer, but the additional height and launch on the longer irons that a cavity back iron offers simply cannot be ignored.

Despite both being 5-irons, the TaylorMade Qi and TaylorMade P7MB irons offer very different performance benefits (Image credit: Future)

There are other benefits of blades you may not have considered. First of all, the soft buttery feel of a blade is unmatched in the game and if you can strike close to the sweetspot most of the time, the reward is a next-level impact experience.

The other unexplored benefits of blades are that, because they are noticeably less forgiving, they make you focus on achieving a solid strike. With a game-improvement iron, your bad swings are flattered - you can almost become lazy knowing a slight mishit will still fly pretty long and straight.

With a blade, there's nowhere to hide and that jeopardy at the point of impact engrains a good habit in the hyperfocus on the quality of strike - the result of this being a consistent flight and carry distance output.

For the vast majority of amateur golfers, the data speaks for itself. The next time you're out looking for a new set of irons, make sure to give the ego a check and take a look at a cavity back iron.

Not only will you likely see the advantage of the massive ball speed and towering peak height found in irons like the TaylorMade Qi, but it might just be the quickest way to start hitting more greens, lowering your handicap, and shooting lower scores.