Mexico Open Betting Tips 2026: Bazza's Best Bets at Vidanta Vallarta
We head to the Mexico Open with our betting expert in great form, boasting two winners and a runner-up finish in the last seven, but who is he backing?
After a few weeks covering the DP World Tour, Baz is back on PGA Tour duties for the Mexico Open 2026.
In the past seven weeks, our resident betting expert has picked two winners, a runner-up and a fourth place - so there is plenty of confidence around Golf Monthly HQ on the tipping front.
Vidanta Vallarta has a very specific profile of winner. The track rewards bombers off the tee who can roll the rock better than most, which instantly highlight a few names in this field.
Below, Baz shares his research and outlines who he has picked as his best bets at the Mexico Open 2026...
Mexico Open Betting Tips 2026
For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.
Bazza's Best Bets
Best Bet: Wyndham Clark To Win @ BetMGM
It's not often that I side with the tournament favourite, especially one at such a short price, but I can't see past Wyndham Clark this week.
Vidanta Vallarta rewards big hitters who can putt the lights out... which is a description that perfectly summarises the skillset of the two-time Major Champion.
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This is a fairly weak field, at least in comparison to the level that Clark usually operates in, so I don't see this being a particularly tough assignment.
Clark banked three PGA Tour wins in 2026, including a second US Open title, making him one of the hottest golfers on the planet.
The American ranked 35th for Driving Distance and 21st for SG: Putting in 2026, which would put him right into the top bracket for both in this field, so I am very high on his chances at Vidanta Vallarta.
Best Value Bet: Johnny Keefer @ BetMGM
Johnny Keefer has been very impressive in his first full season on the PGA Tour, finishing third twice and banking five top-10 finishes.
Keefer fits the bill as a long hitter off the tee who also sinks his fair share of birdies. He ranks 12th for Driving Distance on the PGA Tour in 2026, and while his putting stats are nothing to write home about - they have markedly improved in his last three starts.
Those three appearances have yielded two top-10 finishes, so it's clear that things are starting to click for Keefer.
Vidanta Vallarta represents the perfect opportunity for him to capitalise and take the next step in his exciting young career, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him pick up a first PGA Tour win.
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Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record
In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.
At present, Baz leads the way thanks to four winning tips, four runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 18 top-5s.
Elliott chases in second, with two wins, three runner-up picks and a series of top-10 finishes, while Jonny currently occupies the bronze medal position.
Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but is having a great end to the season and is arguably the most in-form tipster over the past four tournaments.
All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!
Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.
- Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)
- Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.
- The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.
- Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).
GM Tipster Challenge
1st: Baz - 1362
2nd: Elliott - 1539
3rd: Jonny - 1666
4th: Matt - 1810
(Points inclusive of Genesis Championship 2026)
|
Player
|
Event
|
Price
|
GM Staff Member
|
Richard Mansell
|
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025
|
+6000
|
Matt Cradock
|
Sami Valimaki
|
RSM Classic 2025
|
+5500
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Patrick Reed
|
Dubai Desert Classic 2026
|
+4000
|
Elliott Heath
|
Cameron Young
|
Players Championship 2026
|
+3500
|
Baz Plummer
|
Eugenio Chacarra
|
Hero Indian Open 2025
|
+3500
|
Elliott Heath
|
Shane Lowry
|
Amgen Irish Open 2026
|
+2500
|
Baz Plummer
|
Sergio Garcia
|
LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025
|
+2200
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Ludvig Aberg
|
Genesis Invitational 2025
|
+2200
|
Matt Cradock
|
Laurie Canter
|
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025
|
+2200
|
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
|
Haeran Ryu
|
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
|
+2000
|
Baz Plummer
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
FedEx Open De France 2026
|
+2000
|
Baz Plummer
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
DP World Tour Championship 2025
|
+1600
|
Matt Cradock
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
Valspar Championship 2026
|
+1400
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
David Puig
|
BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025
|
+1400
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Cameron Young
|
Cadillac Championship 2026
|
+1400
|
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield/Elliott Heath
|
Chris Gotterup
|
John Deere Classic 2026
|
+1200
|
Baz Plummer
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
Tour Championship 2025
|
+1200
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Ben Griffin
|
World Wide Technology Championship 2025
|
+1200
|
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
LIV Golf UK 2025
|
+900
|
Matt Cradock
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025
|
+900
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
LIV Golf Virginia 2025
|
+750
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Rory McIlroy
|
The Masters 2025
|
+650
|
Baz Plummer
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
DP World India Championship 2025
|
+650
|
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
PGA Championship 2025
|
+400
|
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
|
Rory McIlroy
|
Amgen Irish Open 2025
|
+400
|
Jonny Leighfield
Working closely with internal and external stakeholders, Baz oversees the end-to-end journey of commercial projects at Golf Monthly.
When wearing his editorial hat, Baz contributes to the features section of the website and produces a weekly column, titled 'Bazza's Best Bets'.
A consistent user of AimPoint, recent inductee to the 'break 90 club' and lambaster of slow play - Baz has strong opinions and plenty of relatable high-handicap anecdotes.
Baz is a member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, where he can be found tirelessly pursuing a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross RS Max
Woods: Benross RS Max 5W and 7W
Hybrid: Benross RS Max 4H
Irons: Benross RS300 in 5-7 and RS200 in 8-GW
Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 60 and Cobra Snakebite 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
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