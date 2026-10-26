Mexico Open Betting Tips 2026: Bazza's Best Bets at Vidanta Vallarta

We head to the Mexico Open with our betting expert in great form, boasting two winners and a runner-up finish in the last seven, but who is he backing?

Baz Plummer&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Mexico Open 2026 host venue, Vidanta Vallarta, with Bazza&#039;s Best Bet logo in the top left
Mexico Open 2026: Who is our resident betting expert backing?
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)
Jump to category:
0

After a few weeks covering the DP World Tour, Baz is back on PGA Tour duties for the Mexico Open 2026.

In the past seven weeks, our resident betting expert has picked two winners, a runner-up and a fourth place - so there is plenty of confidence around Golf Monthly HQ on the tipping front.

Vidanta Vallarta has a very specific profile of winner. The track rewards bombers off the tee who can roll the rock better than most, which instantly highlight a few names in this field.

Latest Videos FromGolf Monthly

Below, Baz shares his research and outlines who he has picked as his best bets at the Mexico Open 2026...

Mexico Open Betting Tips 2026

Tips by...
A headshot of Golf Monthly Instruction Writer Barry Plummer, taken just off the first tee at Sand Moor Golf Club
Tips by...
Baz Plummer

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Wyndham Clark To Win @ BetMGM

It's not often that I side with the tournament favourite, especially one at such a short price, but I can't see past Wyndham Clark this week.

Vidanta Vallarta rewards big hitters who can putt the lights out... which is a description that perfectly summarises the skillset of the two-time Major Champion.

This is a fairly weak field, at least in comparison to the level that Clark usually operates in, so I don't see this being a particularly tough assignment.

Clark banked three PGA Tour wins in 2026, including a second US Open title, making him one of the hottest golfers on the planet.

The American ranked 35th for Driving Distance and 21st for SG: Putting in 2026, which would put him right into the top bracket for both in this field, so I am very high on his chances at Vidanta Vallarta.

Wyndham Clark in the finish position of the golf swing

Wyndham Clark is a big-hitter who ticks a lot of boxes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Johnny Keefer @ BetMGM

Johnny Keefer has been very impressive in his first full season on the PGA Tour, finishing third twice and banking five top-10 finishes.

Keefer fits the bill as a long hitter off the tee who also sinks his fair share of birdies. He ranks 12th for Driving Distance on the PGA Tour in 2026, and while his putting stats are nothing to write home about - they have markedly improved in his last three starts.

Those three appearances have yielded two top-10 finishes, so it's clear that things are starting to click for Keefer.

Vidanta Vallarta represents the perfect opportunity for him to capitalise and take the next step in his exciting young career, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him pick up a first PGA Tour win.

Johnny Keefer rolling in a putt on the PGA Tour

Johnny Keefer's putting has improved significantly over the past three tournaments

(Image credit: Getty Images)
BetMGM

BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)

View Deal

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to four winning tips, four runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 18 top-5s.

Elliott chases in second, with two wins, three runner-up picks and a series of top-10 finishes, while Jonny currently occupies the bronze medal position.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but is having a great end to the season and is arguably the most in-form tipster over the past four tournaments.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

  • Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)
  • Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.
  • The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.
  • Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

Bazza&#039;s Best Bet Logo

GM Tipster Challenge

1st: Baz - 1362

2nd: Elliott - 1539

3rd: Jonny - 1666

4th: Matt - 1810

(Points inclusive of Genesis Championship 2026)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Golf Monthly Best Bets Column: Record Of Winners (Since Jan 2025)

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic 2025

+6000

Matt Cradock

Sami Valimaki

RSM Classic 2025

+5500

Jonny Leighfield

Patrick Reed

Dubai Desert Classic 2026

+4000

Elliott Heath

Cameron Young

Players Championship 2026

+3500

Baz Plummer

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open 2025

+3500

Elliott Heath

Shane Lowry

Amgen Irish Open 2026

+2500

Baz Plummer

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational 2025

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Haeran Ryu

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

+2000

Baz Plummer

Matt Fitzpatrick

FedEx Open De France 2026

+2000

Baz Plummer

Matt Fitzpatrick

DP World Tour Championship 2025

+1600

Matt Cradock

Matt Fitzpatrick

Valspar Championship 2026

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

David Puig

BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025

+1400

Jonny Leighfield

Cameron Young

Cadillac Championship 2026

+1400

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield/Elliott Heath

Chris Gotterup

John Deere Classic 2026

+1200

Baz Plummer

Tommy Fleetwood

Tour Championship 2025

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

Ben Griffin

World Wide Technology Championship 2025

+1200

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK 2025

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia 2025

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters 2025

+650

Baz Plummer

Tommy Fleetwood

DP World India Championship 2025

+650

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship 2025

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Rory McIlroy

Amgen Irish Open 2025

+400

Jonny Leighfield
Baz Plummer
Baz Plummer
Commercial Content Editor

Working closely with internal and external stakeholders, Baz oversees the end-to-end journey of commercial projects at Golf Monthly.

When wearing his editorial hat, Baz contributes to the features section of the website and produces a weekly column, titled 'Bazza's Best Bets'.

A consistent user of AimPoint, recent inductee to the 'break 90 club' and lambaster of slow play - Baz has strong opinions and plenty of relatable high-handicap anecdotes.

Baz is a member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, where he can be found tirelessly pursuing a respectable handicap.

Baz is currently playing:

Driver: Benross RS Max

Woods: Benross RS Max 5W and 7W

Hybrid: Benross RS Max 4H

Irons: Benross RS300 in 5-7 and RS200 in 8-GW

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 60 and Cobra Snakebite 56

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.