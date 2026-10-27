LIV Golf Remains 'On Track' For New Era After Announcing Key Hire

The LIV Golf League says it remains "on track" to secure the support needed to reach its new era after appointing former TaylorMade CEO Mark King as Senior Advisor.

King spent 34 years at TaylorMade and helped to elevate the equipment manufacturers into a billion-dollar corporation before departing in 2014.

The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay alumnus also went on to spend time as president of Adidas North America and as the CEO of Taco Bell but may now face his biggest challenge in attempting to lift LIV 2.0 off the ground.

After securing an initial investment agreement from BC Partners, LIV has tried to retain as many of its 2026 playing roster as possible for the new-look league.

However, at least a dozen pros have confirmed they will not be signing up while just five have publicly committed to sticking around. A further 15 are said to also be "tentatively" in, though it is not currently known who they are.

Despite clear concerns over the viability of LIV 2.0 without the likes of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and possibly Joaquin Niemann, the league argues it "has continued to achieve critical milestones in the process" of completing a successful recapitalization transaction which will allow its new era to take place.

One of those key milestones is the appointment of King, who will recruit, build and serve as chairman of LIV Golf's advisory board.

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Commenting on the appointment, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said: "Mark is a proven leader with an extraordinary track record of transforming businesses, building iconic brands, and creating community.

"His deep understanding and relationships in and around the professional golf industry, combined with his expertise in driving innovation and building high-performing organizations, makes him a valuable addition as an advisor to our team at this pivotal moment.

"Mark's perspective and guidance will further enhance our leadership team as we build a sustainable, player-focused global tour."

King - who was reportedly touted as a potential replacement for Greg Norman back in 2022 - also spoke of his optimism over LIV's future and believes the competition of another elite-level tour can only benefit men's pro golf.

He said: "Having spent much of my career in golf, I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for LIV Golf to establish itself as a competitive and enduring force in the game.

"Competition drives innovation, creates opportunities, and ultimately makes the entire ecosystem stronger.

(L to R) Dustin Johnson, Mark King and Sergio Garcia at the Adidas London Golf Challenge in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The team at LIV Golf has already demonstrated its ability to attract world-class talent, break attendance records on multiple continents, engage fans across five continents, and deliver a differentiated experience.

"With a renewed business model that puts players at the center, I see significant potential for the league to build on that foundation, and create lasting value for players, fans, and partners alike."

In addition, partner and head of BC Partners Credit Ted Goldthorpe stated King's appointment is "another important step forward" as those invested carry on planning for the next iteration of LIV Golf.

Goldthorpe finished by saying the creditors "remain confident in the progress being made" towards completing a successful deal as well as "the opportunity to establish a strong foundation for LIV Golf's long-term success."

Per Flushing It on X, "the PIF have set a deadline of 30th October 2026 to determine whether they will allow BC Partners to continue the restructuring, or move towards formal liquidation."