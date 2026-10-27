Scratch Vs 10 Handicap: How The Stats Compare

Scratch golfers are some of the most accomplished players in the game, so what can you learn from the data behind their rounds?

We sought to find out just how they compile their low scores and compared those with 10-handicap golfers to see where the differences lie.

Thanks to Shot Scope's huge pool of statistics, we've managed to get a great look at where the shots are picked up for scratch players and lost for 10-handicaps.

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In this piece, we'll look through all areas of the game, from scoring to driving, approach play, short game and putting.

So, how do the stats compare between scratch and 10-handicappers? Let's take a full look...

Scoring

We know scratch golfers obviously score significantly lower than 10-handicappers, but the breakdown of the data makes for fascinating reading.

They average just 0.2 over-par for both par 3s and par 4s, and they manage 0.2 under-par on the par 5s for a total average score of +2.01.

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For 10-handicappers, they drop 0.7 shots on par 3s, 0.8 shots on par 4s and play par 5s in 0.6 over-par for a total average score of +12.96.

This means they score 0.5 strokes higher on par 3s, 0.6 higher on par 4s and a huge 0.8 higher on par 5s than scratch golfers.

So, according to Shot Scope data, the longer the hole, the more of an advantage the scratch player has.

Scoring How scratch vs 10hcp scoring varies: < Prev Average score to par Next > Scratch 2.01 10hcp 12.96 0 3.75 7.5 11.25 15 Average score to par Data Product Value Scratch 2.01 10hcp 12.96 Scratch 3.2 10hcp 3.7 0 1 2 3 4 Par 3 average score Data Product Value Scratch 3.2 10hcp 3.7 Scratch 4.2 10hcp 4.8 0 1 2 3 4 5 Par 4 average score Data Product Value Scratch 4.2 10hcp 4.8 Scratch 4.8 10hcp 5.6 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Par 5 average score Data Product Value Scratch 4.8 10hcp 5.6 1 of 4

For scratch players' average of 2.01 over-par, they make birdie 13% of the time (2.34 per round), par 64% of holes, bogey just 22% of the time and make double or worse on only 2% of holes - which equates to one double or worse every 50 holes, which is just over one in three rounds.

The average 10-handicap makes under one birdie per round and pars just 40% of the holes (7.2 per round). They make the same number of pars as they do bogeys but throw in a costly 2.88 double bogeys or worse in every round.

To simplify that, 10-handicappers make 1.62 fewer birdies per round vs a scratch player, 4.32 fewer pars, 3.33 more bogeys and 2.61 more doubles or worse.

Scoring Scratch vs 10hcp averages per round < Prev Birdies Next > Scratch 2.34 10hcp 0.72 0 1 2 3 Birdies Data Product Value Scratch 2.34 10hcp 0.72 Scratch 11.52 10hcp 7.2 0 3.75 7.5 11.25 15 Pars Data Product Value Scratch 11.52 10hcp 7.2 Scratch 3.87 10hcp 7.2 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Bogeys Data Product Value Scratch 3.87 10hcp 7.2 Scratch 0.27 10hcp 2.88 0 1 2 3 Doubles or worse Data Product Value Scratch 0.27 10hcp 2.88 1 of 4

Distance

Next up we'll look at distance, and scratch players have that in abundance.

They average an impressive 285 yards off the tee with driver, which is a healthy 26 yards longer than 10-handicappers.

Their 3-wood goes 261 yards on average, which means they are two yards longer with 3-wood than a 10-handicapper's drive (259 yards).

With 7-iron in hand, they have a 17-yard distance advantage (178 yards vs 161) and a 14-yard advantage with their pitching wedge (141 yards vs 127).

A takeaway could certainly be that if you want to get your handicap down, it might be worth doing some speed training to try and gain some valuable extra yardage - as it might just lead to lower scores.

Another interesting statistic is that scratch players only hit 2% more fairways than a 10-handicapper (50% vs 48%), which suggests driving accuracy isn't the be-all and end-all.

Distance How scratch vs 10-handicappers compare in terms of distance < Prev Average driving distance (yards) Next > Scratch 285 10hcp 259 0 75 150 225 300 Average driving distance (yards) Data Product Value Scratch 285 10hcp 259 Scratch 261 10hcp 227 0 75 150 225 300 Average 3-wood distance (yards) Data Product Value Scratch 261 10hcp 227 Scratch 178 10hcp 161 0 50 100 150 200 Average 7-iron distance (yards) Data Product Value Scratch 178 10hcp 161 Scratch 141 10hcp 127 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Average PW distance (yards) Data Product Value Scratch 141 10hcp 127 1 of 4

Approach play

Thanks to their longer drives, scratch players have an easier time when approaching the greens - and the data shows it.

The average scratch handicapper hits 59% of greens in regulation, which equates to 10.62 per round.

That is 4.86 more than 10-handicappers, who hit an average of 32% (5.76).

This means scratch players miss 7.38 greens per round while 10-handicappers miss a whopping 12.34.

Scratch players' proximity to the hole is unsurprisingly higher too, with an average approach shot finishing 39ft closer to the hole.

Approach play < Prev All approaches (ft) Next > Scratch 65 10hcp 104 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 All approaches (ft) Data Product Value Scratch 65 10hcp 104 Scratch 68 10hcp 101 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 7-iron (ft) Data Product Value Scratch 68 10hcp 101 Scratch 52 10hcp 67 0 20 40 60 80 PW (ft) Data Product Value Scratch 52 10hcp 67 Scratch 37 10hcp 60 0 15 30 45 60 SW (ft) Data Product Value Scratch 37 10hcp 60 1 of 4

Short game

On the occasions that scratch golfers miss greens, they are significantly better at getting their ball up-and-down than 10-handicappers.

Again, it's not a surprising fact but the stats do still make for interesting reading.

From inside 25 yards, scratch players only hit it 2ft closer on average (9ft vs 11ft), whereas from 25-50 yards the gap climbs to 7ft (17ft vs 24ft).

From 0-50 yards, scratch players get up-down over half the time (54%) vs the 10-handicapper's average of 39%.

It's not rocket science but if you want to shoot lower scores, work on your short game.

Putting

A key reason for a better up-and-down percentage is due to scratch handicappers' skills on the greens.

They take an average of 1.3 fewer putts every single round and three-putt less than once per round vs a 10-handicapper's average of 1.5.

Remember those greens in regulation and proximity to the hole numbers? These are certainly why putting is a little easier for the scratch golfer, as they're 39ft closer to the hole on average.

Putting Scratch vs 10hcp on the greens: Versus Comparison Data Attribute Scratch 10hcp Putts per round 29.9 31.2 Putts per GIR 1.85 2.01 3-putts per round 0.9 1.5 Scratch 10hcp VS Scratch 10hcp Putts per round 29.9 31.2 +4% Putts per GIR 1.85 2.01 +9% 3-putts per round 0.9 1.5 +67%

It isn't just their long game prowess that results in fewer putts, though, as the stats show they are undoubtedly better putters, too.

For example, from 3-6ft they hole 76% of putts vs a 10-handicapper's 65% and they're better in all key areas below 24ft.

Conclusion

These fascinating statistics show that scratch players are better than 10-handicappers in every single area of the game - which we already knew. But what are the key findings?

I think distance is clearly key, and scratch golfers averaging 285 yards off the tee makes the game far easier from there on in. It means they're able to take less club, hit more greens and ultimately finish their ball closer to the pin.

So, if you're serious about getting your handicap down then adding distance is clearly a good idea.

Whether that's from speed training, improving technique or upgrading to one of the best drivers for distance, or a combination of all three, it could certainly cut some shots from your handicap.

There are areas where distance isn't a factor, or at least as much, and that is around the greens. Scratch golfers might have more speed and therefore can create more spin, but improving your proximity from inside that key 100 yard range will undoubtedly lead to lower scores.

Improving your putting is a simple way to lower your scores, too. Scratch golfers make 49% of 6-9ft putts whereas 10-handicappers make 39%, so that is a small difference but makes a big difference over the course of a season.

Making use of some of the best putting drills, simply spending more time working on your stroke or upgrading to a zero-torque putter might be another way to shave off some shots.

We hope you found this statistical deep-dive interesting. I'm now off to work on my putting...