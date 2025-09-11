In recent years, Strokes Gained has become an increasingly popular way of measuring the strengths and areas for improvement in a golfer's performance, focusing specifically on areas like driving, approach play, short game and putting.

But, what if we had an alternative strokes gained measure that assessed some of the more nuanced areas of the sport? In this series, we are going to kick things off with a look at the iconic outfits worn by some legends of the game.

Most of these names wouldn't look out of place on a list of the greatest golfers of all time, but there excellence on the fairways and greens was also expertly paired with a keen eye for golf fashion.

After whittling down a number of contenders, and putting them through my uniquely designed scoring system, I can now reveal the four best dressed golfers in the history of men's professional golf.

Once you have seen my carefully curated list, I am confident you will agree with the rankings, but if not - feel free to let me know by leaving a comment in the box below.

Alternative Strokes Gained Series: The Best Outfits In Golf

1. Tiger Woods - SG: Outfits (+10.92)

I could have picked from almost any of Tiger Woods' iconic outfits between his first major win and his most recent, but I loved the clobber that he donned around the turn of the century.

From 2000 to 2002, Tiger Woods was not only banking Major wins like they were going out of fashion, but he looked great doing it.

Seeing the famous Sunday red polos, baggy long sleeve numbers, mock neck shirts and the nike logo splashed all over everything brings back fond memories of watching Tiger dominant the sport on his way to winning 15 Major titles.

Tiger's best ever single round in terms of Strokes Gained was a shade above 10.92 - so, I think we can at least match that in my appraisal of his apparel.

Tiger Woods is one of the best to every play the game, but I believe he is also the best dressed golfer (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Arnold Palmer - SG: Outfits (+7.7)

Arnold Palmer is one of the greatest golfers of all time, but he was also one of the coolest to ever walk the fairways.

His classic, clean, suave style appeared almost effortless, which is something that could also be said for his golf swing.

Palmer won seven Majors in his illustrious career, so I feel it's only fitting to honour him with a strokes gained figure that honours that achievement.

One of my favourites has to be his threads for the 1967 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship - featuring a red turtle neck and a camel brown cardigan with a pair of classic Navy trousers. Very debonair!

Arnold Palmer was a classically cool style icon (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Adam Scott - SG: Outfits (+2.4)

I think most people would agree that Adam Scott is a seriously stylish dude.

His look has changed over the years, and there have been some questionable choices in there (see Nedbank Golf Challenge 2005), but overall the Australian tends to get it spot on with regards to his outfits.

The Burberry era was iconic, back when Scott won the Players Championship in 2004, but in recent years he has continued to roll out effortlessly classic elegance week after week on tour.

Adam Scott's Burberry era doesn't get enough credit (in my opinion) - what a look! (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Billy Horschel - SG: Outfits (+2.0)

Billy Horschel is one of the best dressed golfers in the men's professional game right now, sporting a timeless Ralph Lauren look that wouldn't look out of place at a fancy function on the terrace of a swanky country club.

Similarly to how I described the King, Arnold Palmer, earlier in this article - Billy Horschel oozes that cool, clean-cut aura that perfectly compliments the style he rocks each week.

Billy Horschel and Adam Scott are leading the PGA Tour on the fashion front at the moment thanks to their classically cool looks (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fairness, I think pretty much anyone would look cool in some of this gear - so I'll give him a fair score that puts him just out ahead of the field in this particular whimsical measure.