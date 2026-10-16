3 Gear Changes That Helped Me Play My Best Golf In 2026 (As A High-Handicapper)

Before I get into the gear changes that have helped me to play my best golf in 2026, let me take you on a very, very short (I promise) jaunt through the torrid history of my golf.

After taking up the game in my 30s, I started life as a pure beginner with many of the common faults that high-handicappers.

While progress was made, thanks to a training programme that helped me drive the ball over 240 yards and shoot my best ever score, I still hadn’t been able to shake the high-handicapper tag despite trying tirelessly last year.

As we approached a new golf season in 2026, I decided that I’d take a different approach and focus intently on the gear and tech that I was using in the battle to break 90 for the first time ever.

In just a few months, I discovered that a series of simple changes yielded some pretty impressive results - and I am now playing off my best handicap index ever.

So, in a bid to help you round out 2026 in style on the golf course, I thought I’d share my newly-possessed wisdom in the hope that it propels you to a handicap cut…

3 Gear Changes That Have Helped Me Play My Best Golf In 2026

I'm going to start with a disclaimer.

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I am by no means the sharpest gear mind on the Golf Monthly team, in fact... I'm probably down in the Tottenham Hotspur zone.

However, the tips that I am about to share with you are things that have genuinely helped me to shoot lower scores this season - which is the goal, right?

If you decide to take one, two or all three of these onboard - that's great.

If, however, you have some of your own lessons that have helped to improve your game that you'd like to share with others in the same way... even better.

Drop us a comment at the bottom of this article and let's shift the needle towards progress for the high-handicap collective.

I've slowly reduced my handicap in 2026 - and it's currently at an all-time low (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

1. Custom Fitting

This technically wasn't my first experience of a custom fitting, but the opportunity to be kitted out with the Benross RS line in April this year has certainly had a positive impact on my game.

My game, and my golf swing, had changed so much since me last custom fitting - so there were plenty of opportunities to see progress and yield those marginal gains.

As you can see in the video below, I achieved a 10 yard carry distance boost with the new irons and increased ball speed with the driver.

The process couldn't have been easier either.

I turned up and hit some shots with my old tech, had a great discussion with a very knowledgable fitter who helped to steer the journey towards something new and finished by accumulating some data while testing out the new gear.

As a high-handicapper, this is just as much about understanding the equipment and the role it can play in helping you to play better golf as it is about the excitement of a shiny new toy in the bag.

Confidence plays a huge role in success on the course too.

Knowing that these clubs have been optimised for my swing characteristics certainly boosts trust, but I have also noticed more consistent dispersion and (mostly) better ball striking with them in my bag.

Highly recommend custom fitting for anyone who is considering switching things up - find what's right for you and your game!

2. Picking The Right Golf Ball

Until this year, I'd never given any thought to whether or not I am playing the right golf ball for my game.

I typically played whatever I had accumulated in my golf bag, stocked through Christmas gifts and stray gems found in the trees, but those days are over.

After speaking to some of the very knowledgable gear people on the team, it turns out that your golf ball can do a lot for your game.

The Srixon Q-Star Tour 2026 Golf Ball (Image credit: Future)

With that in mind, I decided to ask our new AI Gear finder to recommend my optimal golf ball - and it did a great job!

I picked up a dozen Srixon Q-Star Tour 2026 balls and took them straight out onto the course, where I shot my best round in months and finished second in the Golf Monthly Autumn Winter Test Day competition.

The benefits of a more controllable ball flight off the tee and extra spin on the greens, along with the work I've been doing at the driving range, propelled me to an under-par score for the first time in a while - so chose your ball wisely, people!

3. Practice Tech

If, like me, you spend most of your limited practice time hitting on a driving range that doesn't have a distance measuring device fitted on it - you are relying on a bit of guesswork when it comes to feedback.

That all changed this year when I decided to take proactive action and acquire some new tech - specifically the Shot Scope LM1.

This fantastic bit of kit fits neatly into your golf bag, charges quickly and is super easy to use - but more importantly it gives you accurate feedback on key metrics like carry distance, total distance, clubhead speed, ball speed and smash factor.

Adding the LM1 to my practice gave the whole thing a bit more purpose, but it also encouraged me to take on a little challenge over the summer.

As you can see in the video above, I started off by calculating my club carry distances in the scoring zone (150 yards and in).

This data highlighted some trends that I explored with PGA Pro Alex James, who helped me with a little technical swing work to tighten up those numbers and help me get dialled in from this crucial range.

Taking that feedback onto the range, with the LM1 in tow, I was able to work on hitting more greens in regulation from 150 yards and in.

This involved some great drills, like hitting a set yardage window three times in a row and working my way up and down a distance ladder with different clubs.

The key point is, none of this is possible (or at least not particularly useful) if you don't receive accurate data on your carry distances.

The result: I managed to double my greens in regulation percentage and hit around six per round on average - which is helping to nudge my handicap in the right direction.