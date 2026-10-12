Are Your Iron Shafts Too Heavy? The Small Gear Change That Saved This 8 -Handicapper's Game

Over my years as a PGA Professional, I’ve custom-fit thousands of golfers, seeing virtually every swing type and equipment mismatch imaginable. But every now and then, a single tweak yields results so transformative it genuinely stops you in your tracks.

That exact scenario played out recently with my good friend and Kick Point podcast co-host, Dan Parker...

Dan is a fairly typical 8-handicap player with a pretty solid all-round game, but having played together on numerous occasions, I had long felt that the 120-gram steel shafts in his Ping i230 irons were just far too heavy for him. On the course, he always seemed to be struggling to catch his arms and clubhead up to his body turn through impact. The inevitable result was a frustratingly inconsistent strike and dangerously unpredictable start directions.

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So, I decided to act upon my hunch, and calling in a favor through some industry contacts, I took an educated guess and sourced Dan a set of graphite Fujikura Axiom 95 S shafts, building them up in my workshop.

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Firstly, they looked fantastic installed in those i230 heads - which might sound like a minor detail, but looking good over the ball never hurts! The really exciting part, however, was how instantly and massively this seemingly innocuous equipment change revolutionized his previously troublesome iron play.

Immediately, his sporadic strike vanished, replaced by repeatable, predictable, centered contact up and down his iron set.

A previously unplayable 5-iron that offered him zero confidence transformed almost overnight into arguably his favorite club in the bag. In fact, I can recall a couple of occasions when he has nearly holed out with that club since the switch!

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From a custom fitting perspective, seeing that instant lightbulb moment is what it’s all about - and watching those gains hold up across an entire season has been even more satisfying.

To me, it reinforced just how vital shaft weight and loading characteristics are to a golfer's delivery. But while the data on my end spoke for itself, the ultimate test is how it felt out on the turf. Here is Dan to explain his side of the story...

Dan Parker Social Links Navigation Kick Point Presenter Dan has been with Golf Monthly since 2021. He graduated with a Master's in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show; his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.

“As a recreational 8-handicapper who spends hours every week talking golf equipment alongside a PGA Professional and former custom fitter, I’ve learned that when Joe speaks about gear, it pays to listen. I generally defer to his judgment on almost all equipment matters, and as much as I hate to admit it, he's almost always spot on. But without a shadow of a doubt, the most significant recommendation he has ever made for my game has been this shaft switch.

Before Joe stepped in, I was completely bereft of confidence with an iron in my hands. The top end of my bag - specifically my 5 and 6 irons - had degenerated into an absolute no-go zone of inconsistency. Every time I stood over a long approach, I was dreading the outcome, bracing for a thin, a chunk, or a wildly unpredictable start direction.

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I had lost count of the number of times on the podcast I’d heard Joe waffle on about the benefits of lightweight graphite in modern iron setups. So, when he brought up the idea of pulling my 120-gram steel shafts and installing the Fujikura Axiom 95 S graphite shafts, I was more than keen to give them a run.

Mercifully, the improvement was instantaneous.

From the very first swing on the turf, that sensation of having to physically force the clubhead to catch up with my body turn simply vanished. The relief of not having to move such a heavy object through the air was immediate, but I could still produce the same (if not more) energy to the ball. Perhaps that was naivety on my part, but I thought lighter shafts might’ve meant shorter distance. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Centred, crisp contact became the default expectation rather than a sporadic surprise, and my confidence has just grown and grown. I’m hitting the ball as far as ever (not much more, but the better strikes have eked a few extra yards out of each iron), and I’m really thinking about how to execute my shot rather than worrying if I’m going to strike the ball properly.

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What was arguably my biggest weakness on the golf course has genuinely transformed into the most complimented area of my entire game. Hitting high, holding shots into greens with a 5-iron - a club I used to view with pure dread - has become second nature over this summer.

If there’s any downside, it’s that the switch has created a bit of a localised crisis at the bottom of my bag. Because we only reshafted down through the pitching wedge, my wedges still have their original heavier steel shafts installed. Moving from my effortless graphite shafts down to the wedges currently feels like picking up a completely different set of tools, making my wedge play a glaring weakness by comparison. I'm currently on an active mission to source another three Fujikura Axiom 95 stiff shafts to try and weave that same magic all the way down to my lob wedge.

Joe has repeatedly stated on the podcast that at least 70% of the golfers he saw during his days in the fitting bay were playing shafts that were far too heavy for them. Experiencing that truth firsthand has been a massive eye-opener. If you’re someone fighting an inconsistent strike, or if your iron play feels like infinitely harder work than the rest of your game, I couldn't recommend trying graphite in your irons enough. It has completely revitalized my game, and it might just do the same for yours.”