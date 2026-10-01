I Asked 5 Golfers Who've Broken 90 For Their Top Tip On How To Do It (A Consistent Theme Emerged)

Attempting to break 90 for the first time has been a long and arduous journey... but it's also one that is showing no signs of ending any time soon.

I've tried everything at this point, from a winter golf rebuild packed with fitness exercises to boost my clubhead speed to conducting putting grip experiments to see which method is best for my game, but no luck.

So, in an attempt to end the golf season on a high, I reached out to five of my colleagues at Golf Monthly who have each achieved this milestone (a number of times, in most cases).

A consistent theme emerged from their tips and it left me wondering why I didn't call on them sooner to help me in my quest. Below, I share their best advice for how to break 90 for the first time...

Tips by... Tips by... Joe Ferguson Social Links Navigation Staff Writer PGA Professional and former England National Team golfer

I think the key to breaking 90 for the first time is simply to know your limits and stick to them.

Too many players I see at that level take on shots that they feel like they should because it is what 'good players' would do, fail in the execution and scores spiral.

There is no shame in laying up short of a forced carry if it would take your Sunday best to make it, or chipping sideways round a bunker rather than trying the mega flop!

Play totally within your capabilities and not only will you score lower, you'll be much less stressed! Good luck.

Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor 6-handicapper and one-time under-par shooter

My tip for breaking 90 for the first time involves limiting the big numbers, and the easiest way to do that is by playing safe whenever possible.

I like to think of an 'out-of-10' system, where if you would only be able to pull a shot off five or six times out of 10 it isn't worth it.

If you're offline and can get it over some trees four times out of 10 but can chip it out safely to the fairway 10/10, go for the safer option. To break 90, you can afford a few double-bogeys, but triples and worse are where the numbers really add up.

Elliott told me to take my medicine, which is a common theme in this series of tips (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer 16-handicapper and reigning Golf Monthly Test Day Champion

As a 16-handicapper, this is 100% my forte. I would strongly advise, through painful first-hand experience, that you should not count your score at any stage.

Take it one shot at a time and add the shots up in the end. You'll get there in the end.

The other hugely impactful piece of advice I would give is to take your medicine. Every. Single. Time.

Clip out of the trees and hit the centre of the green. It's not sexy but it's incredibly effective.

You hear this kind of advice all the time. It's a cliché because it's true! I'm now breaking 90 most of the time and my sights are set on doing the same with 80.

After listening to the top tips of my colleagues, I am now ready to take on the course and finally break 90 (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor 10-handicapper and serial shooter of scores in the 70s and 80s

I know it sounds boring and unglamorous, but the way to break 90 is to make better decisions on the golf course. Chipping out instead of going for the hero shot only twice per round could make all the difference.

When you're trying to break 90, bogeys are absolutely your friend. You can even afford to slip in a couple of double-bogeys. But if you start racking up triples and above, you're in trouble.

For the record, I'm not suggesting you always chip out sideways if you're in trouble. If there's a sizeable gap and you're confident you have the shot in your locker, then go for it. If you're confident, you'll probably pull it off.

On the other hand, if you're standing over the ball and you're thinking 'I'm not sure about this' or have any indecision whatsoever, take your medicine. How you feel is instructive.

Golf is extremely psychological, and doubt almost always leads to poor execution. You know this, so have some conviction and commit to hitting the right shot at the right time.

David Taylor Social Links Navigation 12-handicapper (with the occasional super low one)

I would say spend as much time on the practice green before a round as you can. Swing changes are a long-term thing, but putting and chipping can really improve if you take the time to get used to the greens and work on your touch.

If you can cut out the three putts and get it up and down more often then you're halfway there.