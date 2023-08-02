DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on Henley, Matsuyama at the Wyndham Championship
Bet $5, Win $150 on any golfer in the Wyndham Championship field, when you sign up for the DraftKings promo code below, brought to you by OddsChecker!
We are down to the final event of the 2022/23 PGA Tour Regular Season, and only the top 70 players advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year.
Projected to miss out currently are Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, and 2014 FedEx Cup champion, Billy Horschel. A win for any one of these players at the Wyndham Championship would change everything, but can they grab one here?
To mark the end of the PGA Tour season, the latest DraftKings promo code will allow new users to bet $5, win $150 instantly on their favorite player in this week's Wyndham Championship field!
Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Russell Henley (+2000) are the favorites this week, and a $5 bet on them right now would secure around $100 IF they win.
With the DraftKings promo code though, you can turn $5 into a guaranteed $150 return, as your bonus bets are paid out, even if your first bet loses.
CLICK HERE to claim the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code now, and lock in a $150 bonus no matter what happens at the season-ending, Wyndham Championship.
We have picked out the two favorites in Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley, to higlight this DraftKings promo code, however you can literally bet $5 on ANY player in the Wyndham Championship field, and lock in a $150 in bonus bets.
So if you want to take a chance on Justin Thomas finally finding form, or Billy Horschel building on a strong week at the 3M Open, then claim the DraftKings promo code now, and lock in at least $150!
You will keep your initial profit on your bet as well as the $150 bonus if your chosen player wins, giving you the chance to win in a big way this week.
As an example. If you were to bet $5 on the in-form, J.T. Poston this week at you would get $155.00 back if he won. On top of that you would also receive your $150 bonus, meaning a potential payout of $305.00!
Eiether way, you are going to win $150 at the very least, so sign up now and win bigger on the Wyndham Championship, with DraftKings Sportsbook.
How To Claim a Guaranteed $150 at the 2023 Wyndham Championship With DraftKings
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed at the 2023 Wyndham Championship
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite outright at this week's Wyndham Championship
5) You will now receive a $150 bonus, even if your golfer misses the cut at the Wyndham Championship, plus keep your winnings on top, if they lift the trophy on Sunday!
Win $150 Guaranteed on Any Player at the Wyndham Championship With DraftKings
The options are endless at this week's Wyndham Championship, as it looks to be a wide-open event, fitting for the final week of the season.
It doesn't matter if you are betting a favorite like Sungjae Im, or a longshot like Billy Horschel. This DraftKings promo code will pay out a $150 instant bonus, as soon as you sign up and place your first $5 bet on this event.
Receiving a $150 bonus just for taking part is a massive win, and it will give you the confidence to bet on your gut instincts this week.
Like a player at 100-1 or bigger? Great. Sign up for the DraftKings promo code, bet $5 on that golfer, and claim a $150 bonus. Then, if that player manages to clutch up on Sunday and get the win, you will have even more reason to celebrate!
Take the stress out of betting on the PGA Tour, with a guaranteed $150 bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
