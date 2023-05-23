DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the Charles Schwab Challenge
Lock in this $150 DraftKings promo code, and you will lock in a guaranteed 30-1 win on the PGA Tour this weekend!
Looking to bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge? Then DraftKings Sportsbook is the spot for you!
Not only is DraftKings Sportsbook the premier destination for sports betting and specifically golf betting, but we also have an incredible DraftKings promo code, which will allow new users to win even bigger for the first time this week.
This week you will turn $5 into $150 guaranteed at Colonial as soon as you sign up for the DraftKings promo code.
You read that right.. Once you claim the DraftKings promo code, your first $5 bet will secure a guaranteed $150, just for signing up and betting on the Charles Schwab Challenge.
This week, Scottie Scheffler is the +400 favorite, ahead of former winner, Jordan Spieth (+1200). You can boost either one of these players to effectively +3000 and also lock in a guaranteed win, even if they miss the cut, with the DraftKings promo code!
CLICK HERE to claim this jaw-dropping, bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code now, and lock in a $150 bonus on top of any potential winnings at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The most exciting thing about this DraftKings promo code, is not only do you lock in a $150 bonus even if your golfer loses, but you also keep any profits you secure.
So for example. If you placed your $5 qualifying bet on defending champion, Sam Burns (+2800) this week, not only would you secure a guaranteed $150 bonus, but you will also keep the $145 you'd be paid if he won. That means you would almost double your initial winnings, as you secure a toal of $295!
How To Claim a Guaranteed $150 Bonus on the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge With DraftKings
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite outright at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge
5) You will now receive a $150 bonus, even if your golfer doesn't compete at Colonial this week - thanks to the DraftKings promo code
Win $150 Guaranteed With DraftKings Even if Your Charles Schwab Challenge Bet Loses
With the DraftKings promo code, you are going to win at least $150 this week, which is a great feeling when heading into a PGA Tour event.
There are very few guarantees in golf and even the +400 favorite, Scottie Scheffler could miss the cut this week after battling to a T2 finish at the PGA Championship.
With DraftKings Sportsbook though, you are indeed going to lock in a guaranteed $150 win, and you cannot ask for more when it comes to welcome bonuses, ahead of your first PGA Tour wager.
Charles Schwab Challenge Odds: Who Are This Week's Favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook?
Check out the list below to find out who DraftKings Sportsbook are listing as the favorites ahead of this 2023 renewal of the Charles Schwab Challenge!
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Jordan Spieth +1200
- Tony Finau +1400
- Viktor Hovland +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Sungjae Im +1800
- Max Homa +2000
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review
Joel Tadman tests this feature-packed stand bag out on the golf course over multiple rounds and reports back on the experience
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Rose Zhang Surpasses Tiger Woods With Second NCAA Individual Championship
The 19-year-old has now claimed more wins as a Stanford University golfer than Tiger Woods
By Mike Hall • Published
-
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
LIV Golf Washington DC Betting Picks and Predictions
Check out our picks below for the 2023 LIV Golf Washington DC event!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 PGA Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
We’re onto the Sunday round at Oak Hill Country Club! Trent Pruitt breaks down the latest at the PGA Championship, dives into the live odds, and presents his favorite two bets for the finale.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
3-Ball Picks for Thursday's PGA Championship Opening Round
The PGA Championship starts Thursday. Matt MacKay shares his best 3-Ball picks for the opening round of the PGA Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 on the PGA Championship
Claim the Bet365 promo code today and you will turn $1 into $200 guaranteed at this week's PGA Championship!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
PGA Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s PGA Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks to have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the PGA Championship
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and you will bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on the PGA Championship!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Find Value With These PGA Championship DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Rochester, New York, for the PGA Championship. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 PGA Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published