The Luxury Devon Estate Where A Round Of Golf Is A Game Of Two Halves

Jeremy Ellwood enjoys a stay-and-play visit to the boutique hotel at Bovey Castle set within the beautiful Dartmoor National Park in Devon

Bovey Castle from the 3rd green of the golf course
Looking up to the hotel from the 3rd green at Bovey Castle
(Image credit: Bovey Castle)
Jeremy Ellwood's avatar
By
published

The golf

Par 70, 6,143 yards

Looking down to the 3rd green from the terrace at Bovey Castle

Gazing down on the 3rd green from the hotel terrace at Bovey Castle

(Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

You start on a tempting, downhill par 4, where water awaits if you attack and don’t quite catch it, as it does again just short of the 2nd green as you gaze up to the hotel. If you play the par-3 3rd from the tips, take your ‘A’ game as the green is closely flanked by more water 200 yards away.

The 2nd green at Bovey Castle

Crystal-clear water flows around the front of the 2nd green

(Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

On the par-4 7th, you cross rivers and streams which then close in on you left and right up near the green. After the 9th, you climb out of the valley for a different-feeling back nine, which closes with six varied par 4s, with the 13th or 14th by the entrance road potentially drivable depending on conditions.

The 5th and 6th holes at Bovey Castle

There's more water to think about on the 5th and 6th holes at Bovey Castle

(Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The 18th is a brute, doglegging awkwardly left against the camber to a green 433 yards away.

The hotel

This haven of tranquillity is idyllic if you get the weather my wife and I enjoyed. But there’s much more than just golf on offer, with off-roading, fly-fishing, archery, clay-pigeon shooting and more, plus a sizable indoor pool in the spa.

Bovey Castle interior

There's grandeur and character in abundance inside the hotel

(Image credit: Bovey Castle)

The bedrooms and public areas are just as they should be in a building of this character, and our room, looking out over the terrace and golf course, was a perfect place to just be.

State bedroom at Bovey Castle

A State bedroom at Bovey Castle

(Image credit: Bovey Castle)

We crammed in time in the pool, walks in the woods along the front nine, cocktails on the terrace and excellent meals in both the elegant Great Western Grill (it was once a railway hotel) and the more informal Smith’s Brasserie.

There are also 22 high-class, self-catering lodges on the estate. Oh, and the falconry display was hugely entertaining.

The falconer at Bovey Castle

The falconer and his friends delivered a highly entertaining display

(Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Best deal

The ‘Time To Golf’ break includes two rounds per person on the championship course plus accommodation for two nights with full English breakfast. Prices are from £369 per room, per night.

The ‘Time To Relax’ golf break offers a one-night stay, inclusive of full English breakfast, dinner in either restaurant and a round of golf per person from £464 per room, per night. Both offers are based on two sharing a Classic room.

(prices correct at time of publication in October 2025)

Bovey Castle, North Bovey, Dartmoor National Park, Devon, TQ13 8RE
T: 01647 445000
E: info@boveycastle.com
W: boveycastle.com

Jeremy Ellwood
Jeremy Ellwood
Contributing Editor

Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.

Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf


Jeremy is currently playing...


Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft

3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft

Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft

Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts

Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts

Putter: Kramski HPP 325

Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.